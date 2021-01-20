Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

The Recipes

Berry Delicious Smoothie

Prep this delicious fruit-filled protein smoothie first thing in the morning or whenever you need an energy boost!

Get the recipe here.

Squash, Spinach & Chickpea Curry with Turmeric Blend

This super-simple curry gets volumes of flavor – and an anti-inflammatory punch – from a DIY curry blend that starts with turmeric.

Get the recipe here.

Squash-Rice Paella with Mussels & Chorizo

Squash stands in for rice in this remake of the traditional Spanish dish. You can use butternut squash or yellow squash — we recommend spiralizing the veg first, then cutting or pulsing in the food processor to get rice-size pieces. If using yellow squash, cutting it is a safer bet since the veg is so delicate. Check the labels when you are purchasing chorizo as some brands contain sugar.

Get the recipe.

Turmeric Ginger Latte

Both ginger and turmeric have incredible anti-inflammatory properties, making this soothing and delicious latte really good for you.

Get the recipe.

Cashew Maple Banana Pudding with Orange-Scented Berries

This four-ingredient vegan pudding makes a perfect protein-packed breakfast. No berries? Top with whatever fruit you have on hand.

Get the recipe here.

Spinach & Roasted Beet Salad

Chickpeas and walnuts add protein to this spinach salad to fuel you through busy afternoons. Roast the beets in advance for quicker assembly.

Get the recipe.

Poached Chicken

It may not be the first cooking method that comes to mind when you think of chicken, but poaching is a great way to cook lean proteins that have a tendency to dry out.

Get the recipe.

Yellow Rice

Chile Chicken and Rice

Ground turmeric adds flavor and a bright yellow color to this rice, while also imparting hefty anti-inflammatory benefits.

Get the recipe.