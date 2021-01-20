Your Anti-Inflammatory Kick-Start
Inflammation can show up in the body in a number of ways, from joint pain to digestive issues. This 7-day meal plan is packed with healing, anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, butternut squash, dark leafy greens and berries.
The Recipes
Berry Delicious Smoothie
Prep this delicious fruit-filled protein smoothie first thing in the morning or whenever you need an energy boost!
Get the recipe here.
Squash, Spinach & Chickpea Curry with Turmeric Blend
This super-simple curry gets volumes of flavor – and an anti-inflammatory punch – from a DIY curry blend that starts with turmeric.
Get the recipe here.
Squash-Rice Paella with Mussels & Chorizo
Squash stands in for rice in this remake of the traditional Spanish dish. You can use butternut squash or yellow squash — we recommend spiralizing the veg first, then cutting or pulsing in the food processor to get rice-size pieces. If using yellow squash, cutting it is a safer bet since the veg is so delicate. Check the labels when you are purchasing chorizo as some brands contain sugar.
Get the recipe.
Turmeric Ginger Latte
Both ginger and turmeric have incredible anti-inflammatory properties, making this soothing and delicious latte really good for you.
Get the recipe.
Cashew Maple Banana Pudding with Orange-Scented Berries
This four-ingredient vegan pudding makes a perfect protein-packed breakfast. No berries? Top with whatever fruit you have on hand.
Get the recipe here.
Spinach & Roasted Beet Salad
Chickpeas and walnuts add protein to this spinach salad to fuel you through busy afternoons. Roast the beets in advance for quicker assembly.
Get the recipe.
Poached Chicken
It may not be the first cooking method that comes to mind when you think of chicken, but poaching is a great way to cook lean proteins that have a tendency to dry out.
Get the recipe.
Yellow Rice
Ground turmeric adds flavor and a bright yellow color to this rice, while also imparting hefty anti-inflammatory benefits.
Get the recipe.