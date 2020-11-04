Tina Muir And Relative Energy Deficiency In Sport on the Endurance Podcast with Ian Sharman
Former elite marathoner Tina Muir discusses her experience with disordered eating, the warning signs for RED-S and what to do about it.
Episode 7: Tina Muir and Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S)
Tina Muir who is a British International elite runner living in St Louis, Missouri, a keynote speaker, and host of the Running For Real Podcast, which has amassed three and a half million downloads. Tina founded Running For Real in 2017 as a support network and community for runners to have a place to share struggles and empower other runners.
This show delves into Tina’s experience as an elite, 2:36 marathoner, in particular:
– Not having a period for nine years, called amenorrhea, then realizing she had disordered eating.
– The broader concept of Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S), plus the warning signs and what to do about it. This is especially relevant for female athletes, but the over-training and under-eating elements apply to everyone.
– Life beyond competitive road running, including trails and adventure racing.
– Her business, Running For Real, and her podcast.
Tina Muir is on Twitter, Instagram and her Running for Real Facebook group is very active. We mention a couple of resources in our discussion: Her podcast with Dr. Jennifer Gaudiani and her nutrition page.