Science and Sport: The Athlete’s Gut Series

Patrick Wilson, PhD, is one of the world’s foremost experts on the connections between exercise, nutrition, and the gut and is the author of the recently released book, The Athlete’s Gut: The Inside Science of Digestion, Nutrition, and Stomach Distress.

In this series of articles, Patrick will shed light on the innerworkings of the gut, why certain athletes are prone to digestive issues, and how they can go about tackling these gut issues using nutrition, training and psychological strategies.

Caffeine Can Kickstart Your Workout But Look Out for Its Effect on Your Gut

Jitters and Java: Your Genes May Affect Your Response to Caffeine

Over Half of Ultrarunners Get Nauseous During Races; Here’s Why

Beating Gut Troubles in the Heat

Sleep Does the Body (and the Gut) Good