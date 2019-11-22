Roll Recovery R8, $129.00

Designed by runners trying to get the feel of a professional massage in a device you can use yourself every day and carry with you, the R8 delivers a muscle-wrapping “squeeze” that other self-massage tools can’t. The spring-loaded rollers let anyone dig as deep as they’re comfortable, with a gripping massage that feels like strong hands working your quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves, IT-Band and Achilles. We find it particularly effective for rubbing out tight spots, even in deep, harder-to-access muscles and connective tissues. We love how the flushing action and fascia release are great for getting your legs back to run-readiness the morning after a hard workout. And, it fits into any suitcase—even a carryon.