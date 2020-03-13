Salomon’s new Sense Ride 3 is made for the trail yet smooth and resilient enough for the road.

Salomon Sense Ride 3 Review

Weight 10.6 oz (men), 8.3 oz (women) Offset 8mm heel/toe drop Price $130

Top Line

A versatile ride that grips a variety of trails and can cross over smoothly to roads, with an improved fit and optimal balance between protection and feel for the trail.

What’s New

This version is a bit smoother and less of a race-oriented shoe than the Sense Ride 2. The new midsole sidewalls encapsulate the foot and provide more of a proprioceptive fit. Underfoot you’ll find burlier traction and the rock plate covers more of the foot, while the upper mesh is denser and lets in less trail dust.

This is the shoe for you if…

You want a versatile, all-surface shoe to take on almost any trail condition with finesse and confidence. Good for long, technical runs that encounter a wide variety of surfaces.

First Runs

Goldilocks would be so pleased with the Sense Ride 3. While the original was too narrow for most runners, this version really gets the fit and comfort just right. This latest model, with its wider toe box and rounded sidewalls, hugs the foot with an enveloping wrap that our testers found enhanced their sense of agility and responsiveness.

The Ride 3 had a classic Salomon performance, with a responsive and protective ride that our test team reported did well on a wide variety of rugged surfaces, including ice, snow, mud, rock—and wet pavement—although some wished for deeper treads to enhance traction.

The outsole, although showing different-colored segments, is a single-density Contragrip rubber compound that has more bite than the Sense Ride 2 and was well balanced for traction on both ascents and descents or any grade. The segmented rock plate, which Salomon calls “Profeel” film, covers more of the foot than the predecessor and provides excellent push-through protection, plus it seems to add a bit of propulsive pop to the push-off.

The dual-layer Optivibe midsole did an admirable job of dampening impact and providing energy return that helped reduce fatigue. The ride is appropriately firm and proprioceptive when navigating technical footing, but noticeably softens and smooths landings, particularly on descents.

Salomon simplified the upper with a clean design, one that uses denser mesh in the fore of the shoe and welded overlays for support and durability. The internal chassis, called “EndoFit,” provides an excellent midfoot hold that is firm yet not binding, and the speedlacing provides Salomon’s signature one-pull, dynamic, secure and adaptable fit. Even with the wider to box, the upper is not a high volume shoe and could be described as “trim fit” without a lot of space for those who want or need toe splay roominess.

The enhanced upper and added midsole features probably add to the weight of the Sense Ride 3 but it doesn’t feel heavy when in action, and testers didn’t complain about any heft.

