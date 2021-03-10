Listen: What’s Wrong With Your Shoes Laces?

NOTE: Kicksology has new RSS feeds, so be sure to subscribe (or re-subscribe) to not miss anything: Spotify | iHeartRadio | Apple Itunes or search “Kicksology” on iTunes app

In this episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler welcomes Dan Feeney, Ph.D., Biomechanics Research Engineer with BOA Technology, and Jonathan Wyatt, a six-time World Mountain Running champion and Running Product Specialist with La Sportiva. They discuss shoe development, fit and performance advancements, a recent University of Denver study about running shoe closure performance, and the future of trail running shoes.

New Balance Fresh Foam Hierro BOA Photo: 101 Degrees West

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.