Kicksology Podcast Episode 6: Trail Running Shoes

In Episode 6 of the Kicksology podcast, host Brian Metzler talks with Philip Snyder of Denver’s Berkeley Park Running Company and Lisa Jhung, a noted trail running author and shoe reviewer, about all things trail shoes. They discuss how to find your next pair of shoes, the evolution of trail running and why trail running shoes and experiences are so different than their road running contemporaries.

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the 6th episode here:

New episodes drop every two weeks. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.