These Shoes Will Help Your Feet Recover From the Trail

If you drive to trailheads, like many of us do more often than not, you may not want to drive home in your trail running shoes. Why not? For one, your shoes may be muddy, wet, stinky, any combination of the above, or all three, post-run. Another reason? Letting your hardworking feet breathe, splay out naturally, and relax in a pair of slides, flip flops, or comfortable, supportive kicks of some sort can both feel great and help you get back out on the trail more refreshed the next time.

Here are six of our favorite shoes to slip into post-run:

FLIP FLOPS

Olukai Ulele | $75

The notable arch support of these cool flips feels great underfoot. They’re made of lightweight, compression-molded EVA foam with synthetic straps that are lined with soft microfiber. They’re completely water-resistant so can double as pool, beach, boating, or public shower shoes. The non-marking outsole grips wet surfaces, too. – LJ

SLIDES

Superfeet Aftersport | $60

These might not be screaming cutting-edge style, but the orthotic shape of the Aftersport’s footbed is basically a Superfeet insole, providing targeted support for maximum comfort. They’re made of smooth polyurethane (so water slips right off them) around an energizing foam midsole. A textured footbed both keeps feet from slipping and feels good on tired soles. – LJ

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 2 | $50

In true Hoka fashion, these slides have a beefy, super-cushy midsole that makes them extremely comfortable. They’re given the American Podiatric Medical Association’s seal of approval, a distinction awarded to products for their effectiveness in allowing for normal foot function and promoting good foot health. – LJ

SHOES

Oofos OOmg Low Shoe | $130

Like the Hoka Ora Slide, the OOmg Low Shoe has the APMA seal of approval for allowing “normal foot function and promoting good foot health.” The squishy foam used in the midsole is said to absorb 37% more impact than traditional footwear foams to reduce stress on joints, and feels great on feet. This lightweight shoe features a breathable, four-way stretchy upper and is machine-washable. – LJ

Bogs B-Moc Slipper Low Wool | $85

In cooler temps and even snow, stepping into these cozy, fleece-lined shoes post-run feels great. The bomber traction joins a waterproof exterior and a comfortable midsole to make these a great option for late fall through spring. And don’t worry about stink; they’re treated with both sweat-wicking and odor-fighting technologies. – LJ

Topo Athletic Vibe | $110

You’ll want to slip these casual shoes on right after your run and keep them on the rest of the day, as the unique footbed revives your feet with an active massage and the light, bouncy sole puts a spring in your step. Ridges on the Ortholite® 3D Wave Sense sockliner stimulate nerves on the bottom of your feet, and the stretchy midfoot wrap holds your foot securely while letting your toes breathe and splay in the roomy forefoot. You won’t have to worry about going bare in the Vibe, as the footbed and the knit upper are antimicrobial and the shoe is machine-washable. — Jonathan Beverly