The Running Father’s Day Gift Guide

If the man on your Father’s Day list would rather be out on the roads and trails than anywhere else, here are some ideas for a present they’ll cherish and use throughout the year.

Buff Multifunctional Headwear | $20–24

Photo: Buff

One of the most convenient and comfortable ways to wear a mask when running, Buffs don’t require tying, are convenient to pull down when you’re alone and up when approaching others, and are relatively easy to breathe through. They come in a variety of fabrics and patterns to fit your dad’s personality and preferences.

Iron Doggy Runner’s Choice Hands-Free Dog Leash | $47.95

Photo: Iron Doggy

Does your dad like to run with big dogs? Iron Doggy’s leashes incorporate strong bungie cords to help absorb the shock of sudden pulls, plus the belt allows the clip to move from left to right easily when your dog changes direction. Designed for hands-free running, the leash also has two easy-to-grab handles for when you need tighter control.

Roll Recovery R-8 | $129 Super Plush or Deep Inserts | $28 Photo: Roll Recovery

Give your dad a home massage whenever he wants it. The R-8 delivers a muscle-wrapping “squeeze” massage that feels like strong hands working your quads, hamstrings, glutes, calves, IT-Band and Achilles to relieve tension and speed recovery. Dad already have an R-8? Get him a Super Plush or Super Deep insert to enhance the massage experience.

Rockay Agile Sock | $16.90 Photo: Rockay

Dad will feel good about the fact that these socks are made of 100% recycled materials. He’ll feel even better in them, as the ultralight socks provide light arch compression underfoot and ventilation above. They feel smooth and dry throughout the run, don’t squeeze or rub your toes, and otherwise disappear. They even feel good on day 2 or 3 without washing.

Thule Glide 2 Jogging Stroller | $500

Photo: courtesy Calum Neff

A stroller for putting in serious miles, the Glide 2 has 18-inch rear wheels and a fixed 16-inch front wheel for vibration-less tracking that rolls smoothly in front of you with the slightest push at whatever speed you choose to run (it’s the choice of Calum Neff, who holds multiple stroller-pushing world records). A convenient twist brake is integrated into the adjustable handlebar and the dynamic suspension and reclining seat keeps passengers—up to 75 pounds—comfortable even on long runs.

Running Book | $19–22

Photo: Kara Mannix

This year, dad has more time at home to read; why not get him a book that will help him run a fast 5K, or run strong for a lifetime. Maybe one that explains the gut, one that explores running shoe lore, or one that inspires adventures combining trails and local brews—by frequent PodiumRunner contributors.

Headsweats Crusher Hat | $21–23

Photo: Headsweats

With the summer heating up, dad wants to cover his head without trapping in any heat. The top, sides and back of the ultralight Crusher hat are an open hex mesh for maximum ventilation while inside a thin terry sweatband keeps sunscreen and salty sweat out of your eyes. As the “Crusher” name suggests, the brim can be folded and squished in any direction and it will rebound to its original shape, making it a tough, no-nonsense, comfortable hat dad will reach for daily.

Rabbit surf ‘n turf 4″ short | $65

Photo: Rabbit

Even dads like to feel cool, and these “CaliVibes” shorts will help him feel that way both in temperature and style. Shorter than most but not as revealing as a full-split, these shorts are made with a super soft and light poly/spandex blend with just a hint of stretch. The knit brief liner was one of the softest we’ve worn and the zippered hip pocket is deep enough for a phone.

Petzl 200 Bindi Headlamp | $60

photo: Petzl

Time is a premium for dads, particularly those with young children. Buy him some running time by getting him a headlamp so he can head out before dawn or after dusk. The mighty Bindi weighs only 1.2 oz and can be worn as a headlamp or around the neck. It is rechargeable, water resistant, has a red light mode, and has a 6 meter, 5 lumen mode that lasts 50 hours on a charge or can go to 200 lumens for 2 hours.

Camelbak FlashBelt 17oz | $40

In midsummer, even early morning 10 milers require toting some fluids along, especially now with public drinking fountains turned off. But dad doesn’t have the time to mess with filling and cleaning a bladder reservoir or the need for a cumbersome backpack. The Camelback Flashbelt comes with an insulated 17oz bottle, but will securely hold any sports bottle dad can find on the way out the door on the beltpack that rides comfortably on the hips.