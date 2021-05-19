Skechers GOrun Razor Excess: Shoe of the Week

Skechers GOrun Razor Excess Review

Weight: 7.0 oz M; 6.0oz W

Stack Height: 30mm heel /26mm forefoot

Offset: 4mm drop

Price: $140

Buy Now

Photo: 101 Degrees West

Top Line

Skechers got it oh-so-right with this go-to trainer for logging long miles.

What’s New

The “Excess” is new to the Skechers lineup and fits well in the Razor family with more Hyperburst cushioning to make it better suited for longer runs yet still light and fast for peppy turnover. The rocker shape rolls nicely through the gait cycle and Skechers kept the upper light yet secure.

This Is the Shoe for You If …

You want a strong shoe for strong running that doesn’t bog you down. Despite the name, these aren’t overly cushioned. Nor are they barren, as there’s plenty of energy-returning midsole to keep your feet content, even pleased, over a long run or on daily miles, whether recovery slogs or tempo runs. The upper also provides a more generous fit than other Skechers, accommodating those looking for a wider forefoot and toe splay.

First Runs

“There was nothing I didn’t like about these shoes,” raved one tester. Another beamed: “One of my go-to trainers these days. Love the smooth landings and goldilocks cushioning that doesn’t get in the way of quick turnover,” who added that the shoes were “always invisible and enhancing.” One was impressed with Skechers’ “solid job of improving their line,” such that the Razor Excess proves they “are definitely among those in the greatly-improved class.”

Testers gave the Razor Excess the most favorable feedback for their midsole response, lightness in weight, roll-through smoothness and performance at any pace. The Excess has 3mm of foam over the Razor+, but, unlike Skecher’s Max Road, which has such a thick layer of Hyperburst foam that it feels unstable, the thicker rockered midsole didn’t seem excessive, and served to take off any edge from the road feel.

The Razor Excess has 3mm of additional foam over the Razor+ Photo: 101 Degrees West

Hyperburst, Skechers’ innovative and rebounding foam, is created through an expanding process that creates thousands of gas-filled bubbles trapped within the midsole. The effect is a forgiving, light ride that feels simultaneously firm and protective, with little displacement but noticeable cushioning. The Excess’s ride is not unlike that of much-loved GOrun Razor+ Hyper — although somewhat less spry at faster paces given the thicker layer of cushioning. The Excess held up well over long runs, although they were favored for up-tempo over-distance training.

Like almost all models in the Razor line, the Excess has a Goodyear outsole for improved durability and solid traction on wet and dry tarmac. One tester saw almost no outsole wear after more than 100 miles. However, he reported that durability lost some of its value when the rear lateral slice of outsole began to peel off. That tester also commented that this may not be the right shoe for you if you frequently mix road and trail on a given run. He found that, “The extended taper in the forefoot adds uncertainty (and for the more clumsy among us, potential danger) on rooted, rocky terrain.”

Where the Excess also fell short for some was in the upper fit and hold. The simple and “airy,” breathable mono mesh upper didn’t offer the support some testers wanted, especially in the forefoot. That allowed the foot to move laterally and, in one case, led to blisters and bloody feet. The plastic-like feel to the upper material and flex point between the lacing and toe bumper may be a hot spot and the shallowness of the volume may be an issue for some — so try these on and take them for a spin to see if they accommodate your foot and gait. Several testers found the shape matched their feet better than other Skechers, and the thin, flexible but not stretchy upper wrapped and supported admirably.

Similar Shoes:

Altra Rivera, Asics Nimbus Lite 2, Brooks Hyperion Tempo, New Balance FuelCell Rebel v2, Skechers GOrun Razor+ Hyper, Topo Cyclone