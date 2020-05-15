Shoe of the Week: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Review

Weights: 10.0 oz. (men’s size 9), 8.3 oz. (women’s size 7.0)

Heel-Toe Offset: 10mm (31.5mm heel, 21.5mm forefoot)

Price: $120

Top Line

Now in its 37th edition, Pegasus is one of the best-selling shoes of all-time. But while it has always been known as a neutral, cushioned everyday training workhorse, none of those 37 models have been quite the same — and some have been considerably different — because Nike is always making tweaks, changes and even complete overhauls, no matter how well received any particular shoe has been received. However, most of those models have been moderately light, well-cushioned shoes with a snug, athletic fit. This year’s “Peg” continues those traditions, along with being a versatile shoe for a wide range of runners.

What’s New

This year’s Pegasus has gone through a mild overhaul, with substantial changes to the upper and midsole cushioning resulting in a softer, snappier ride. The midsole is now made from React foam, a soft, resilient material that puts more energy in every stride than the previous Cushlon foam. Whereas the Pegasus 36 had a thin, full-length Zoom Air bag embedded in the midsole, Pegasus 37 has a much thicker Zoom Air bag only in the forefoot, plus it’s tuned differently for men and women. It also has a new, lightweight engineered upper, sturdy, iridescent eye stays (but no more Flywire internal support cords integrated with the lacing system) and a partially gusseted tongue.

This Shoe is for you if…

You’re looking for a versatile everyday trainer than can tackle long runs, tempo runs, speed workouts and recovery runs. The new midsole foam package enhances its ability to run fast but also makes it more comfortable and energetic on long runs. Like a lot of Nike shoes, it has a snug fit from heel to forefoot, and, although it fits true to size, the toe box is low-volume and doesn’t allow much wiggle room. That might be troublesome for runners who experience swelling feet during long runs on hot days, but otherwise it creates a very lively vibe for shorter, faster runs. It could even be used for 5K to half marathon races.

First Runs

I took the new Pegasus out for five runs, ranging from 3 miles to 10 miles at a variety of paces. Having run in at least two dozen of its predecessors since 1984, this version felt like what I might expect out of a shoe carrying the Pegasus name. It’s a fairly no-frills shoe, with a snug, secure, athletic fit and feel. It has a modestly soft interior, but not overly plush like some premium cushioned trainers.

Once out running, you can feel the overhauled midsole in action. The cushioning feels somewhere between subtly soft to semi-firm. The ride is exquisitely smooth at every pace, but especially energetic at faster speeds. It feels modestly cushy and stable upon touchdown in the heel and midfoot (and not as bouncy as Peg 36) and slightly springy as you roll through the forefoot to toe-off. This edition of the Pegasus is about a half-ounce heavier than last year’s (and similar to the previous several before that), but the athletic fit and the energetic demeanor allow it to feel much lighter and more agile on the run than its stated weight (10.0 oz.). It has a similar outsole as previous versions, with key flex grooves and an array of low-profile lugs that provide traction on wet and dry roads and allow this shoe to hold its own on mild dirt trails too.

The key updates to the Pegasus 37 — primarily the reconfigured cushioning package, the new upper and the overall ride — are good improvements. Overall, I’d say this is one of the better Pegasus iterations so far. It does a lot of things well and is reliable, versatile and durable. It’s not a flashy shoe, but more of a get-the-job-done model with plenty of upside.

