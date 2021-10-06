Listen: The Super Shoe Advantage with Biomechanist Geoff Burns
In Episode 18 of the Endurance Podcast, host Ian Sharman talks with biomechanist and ultra-runner Geoff Burns about the tech, controversies, comparisons, and benefits of today's super shoes.
This episode we’re talking to Geoff Burns, Ph.D., who is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan and has also worked as an engineer in the automotive and medical fields. He studies running, biomechanics, and sport performance, and is a recognized expert for his research on super shoes and the controversies surrounding them. Burns also competes internationally in ultramarathons and was the 2016 National Champion in the 100k on roads.
You can follow Geoff on Instagram and Twitter at @geoffreyburns or check out his website.
This show we’re talking about super shoes and what difference they make in the real world. We discuss:
- The recent controversy of the winner of the Vienna Marathon being disqualified for having shoes above the legal sole thickness, despite wearing shoes from the sponsor of the race. (See Burn’s PodiumRunner article about the Vienna Marathon super shoe DQ and thickness regulations.)
- Why super shoes are controversial.
- Does it matter to the sport if records aren’t comparable over time.
- How different brands compare to the original Nike super shoes and whether there’s now a level playing field.
- What the benefits of super shoes are in practical terms, related to speed and reduced fatigue.
- Plus, whether super shoes help on trails given they’re less stable and won’t get as much rebound on softer or uneven terrain.