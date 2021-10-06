Listen: The Super Shoe Advantage with Biomechanist Geoff Burns

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 18:

Ep. 18: The Super Shoe Advantage with Geoff Burns

Geoff Burns (Photo: courtesy Geoff Burns)

This episode we’re talking to Geoff Burns, Ph.D., who is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Michigan and has also worked as an engineer in the automotive and medical fields. He studies running, biomechanics, and sport performance, and is a recognized expert for his research on super shoes and the controversies surrounding them. Burns also competes internationally in ultramarathons and was the 2016 National Champion in the 100k on roads.

You can follow Geoff on Instagram and Twitter at @geoffreyburns or check out his website.

This show we’re talking about super shoes and what difference they make in the real world. We discuss: