Listen: Kicksology Ep. 14 — Atreyu Running’s Bold New Ideas

In the 14th episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler welcomes Michael Krajicek, the founder and idea guy behind Atreyu Running, a small start-up shoe brand out of Austin, Texas, with a unique subscription-based business model. They discuss how the brand got started, its new carbon-plated racing shoe called The Artist, why it’s sponsoring Olympic runner and author/filmmaker Alexi Pappas — and let the cat out of the bag talking about the forthcoming Atreyu trail running shoe.

Mike Krajicek has relied on building relationships with industry experts and key vendors in his foray into the running shoe business. Photo: courtesy Atreyu

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the 14th episode here:

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.