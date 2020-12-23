Kicksology Episode 10: How Super Shoes Are Impacting Running

In the 10th episode of Kicksology, show host and resident running shoe geek Brian Metzler talks about how the rise of super shoes is impacting the sport, where today’s fast times fit into the historical arc of running and racing, and what these shoes mean for elite runners and committed age-group competitors alike.

Photo: 101 Degrees West

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the 10th episode here:

New episodes drop every two weeks. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.