Kicksology Podcast Episode 5: What’s Next at Brooks and New Balance

In the 5th episode of the Kicksology podcast, host Brian Metzler is joined by Carson Carprara, Senior Director, Global Footwear Product Management at Brooks Running, and Danny Orr, the Senior Business Unit Manager for Innovation at New Balance. Carprara and Orr talk about the evolution of running shoes, the midsole “foam war,” the development of shoes with carbon-fiber plates embedded in the midsole, new models just released from Brooks and New Balance, and what’s next in running shoes.

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the 5th episode here:

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.