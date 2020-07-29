Kicksology Podcast Episode 4: Dave Dombrow, Kris Hartner and the Evolution of the Modern Running Shoe

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.

New episodes will drop every other Wednesday. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here is the fourth episode:

In Episode 4, Metzler welcomes Kris Hartner, owner of the Naperville Running Company in suburban Chicago, and Dave Dombrow, a shoe designer, executive and entrepreneur. Hartner and Dombrow discuss running shoe development, past, present and future, how shoes are designed, marketed and sold, and the impact of “super shoes” with carbon-fiber plates in the marketplace.