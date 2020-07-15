Kicksology Podcast Episode 3: Tony Post and the Evolution of Natural Running

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.

New episodes will drop every other Wednesday. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here is the third episode:

In this episode, Metzler talks with Tony Post about his original fascination with natural running, how he once ran a marathon in dress shoes, his role with launching Vibram FiveFingers in the U.S. and how he grew TOPO Athletic from scratch.

Photo: Topo Athletic

Post discusses how shoes have evolved through new materials and manufacturing and where some of the current footwear trends will lead us to in the future.