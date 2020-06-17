Kicksology Podcast, Episode 2: Shoes That Help You Run Better

Episode 2 of the Kicksology Podcast is now available.

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles. New episodes will drop every other Wednesday. Be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss any: iTunes | Spotify | Soundcloud | Stitcher | iHeartRadio

Here is the second episode:

In Episode 2, Metzler catches up with Danny Abshire, the co-founder of Active 88 footwear line and one of the original founders of Newton Running.

Topics include the future of running shoes, the minimalist revolution, Abshire’s bittersweet departure from Newton Running and his continuing quest to help runners improve.