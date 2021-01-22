Kicksology Podcast Episode 11: Best Running Shoes Coming Out in 2021

Get the Full Story for Free To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account. Already have a login? Sign In

In Episode 11 of the Kicksology podcast, show host Brian Metzler welcomes Sam Winebaum of RoadTrailRun.com and Thomas Neuberger of BeliveInTheRun.com to talk about the best running shoes coming out in 2021. They talk about new models from big and small brands, new midsole foams, carbon fiber plates, emerging trends and how to go about finding the best pair of shoes for you as you start training for what we hope will be a return to racing in 2021.

In each episode of Kicksology, host Brian Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the 11th episode here:

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.