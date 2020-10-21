Kicksology Episode 7: “Born to Run” Author Chris McDougall Talks Shoes and Running

In episode 7 of the Kicksology podcast, host Brian Metzler is joined by Chris McDougall, the New York Times best-selling author of Born to Run. They delve deep into the evolution of running shoes in the 21st century, focusing on how and why trends have shifted and the drastically different designs since the minimalist boom of a decade ago, plus the best — and worst — sociological aspects of running and running shoes. They also talk about the plus and minuses of how we, as humans, consume running shoes and what might be next in running.

In each episode of Kicksology, Metzler engages shoe designers, entrepreneurs, shoe company executives, retailers, athletes and physical therapists to talk about the evolution of running shoes, new shoe launches, breakthrough technologies, the biomechanics of running and everything else running-shoe related.

Listen to the seventh episode here:

Photo: Brad Kaminski

Metzler is the author of the book, Kicksology: The Hype, Science, Culture and Cool of Running Shoes, a frequent contributor to PodiumRunner, and a long-time runner who has competed in races on the track, roads and trails from 50 meters to 100 miles.