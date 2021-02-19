First Look: D+ Lotion

In a country where over 70% of the population is deficient in vitamin D, something needs to change. Amp Human’s D+ Lotion might just be that change.

This innovative topical supplement allows you to boost your daily intake of vitamin D simply by pumping out a dollop of gel and rubbing it into the skin of your inner forearm. Backed up by two clinical studies, D+ Lotion can triple vitamin D levels in as little as three to four months, with each daily dose containing 5,000 IU of vitamin D.

Vitamin D has numerous benefits, including boosting brain function, sleep quality, and bone, muscle, heart and immune health. That’s why it’s one of the more popular supplements you’ll find at pharmacies. Many of us take vitamin D already. However, D is a fat-soluble vitamin (it needs fat to be absorbed), so when you supplement with pressed pills and soft-gel capsules, the level of absorption is often much lower than you might expect, meaning you’re only absorbing a fraction of the amount of vitamin D advertised on the bottle.

D+ Lotion’s InnerEdge™ gel technology allows for maximum absorption, straight through the skin (just like you’re getting it from the sun), so when you squirt this gel onto your forearms and rub it in, you’re guaranteed to a much higher level of absorption than you’ll find with traditional oral supplements. It also only takes seconds to apply, so you can say goodbye to choking down horse pills or softgels while you’re trying to get out the door in the morning.

All told, Amp Human’s D+ Lotion presents an affordable, easy-to-use, and efficient method of getting more of an essential nutrient that we could all benefit from.