The Coolest Women’s Running Tops You Can Get Right Now

The ideal summer running top has four factors: Lightness, performance, breathability, and style. While most running tops today boast these buzzwords and incorporate fast drying material into their knit-work, we put these six to the test in several hot mid-day runs to see if they delivered. They did. They combine high-quality fabrics that drape comfortably against the skin, innovative designs to maximize airflow and protect from the sun, and smart fashion twists to set them apart from the rest.

Photo: Tracksmith

This lightweight, semi-stretchy tank keeps in line with Tracksmith’s high-quality, retro aesthetic. It’s light, silky fabric wicks off sweat giving it a luxuriously cool feel against your body that we adored. Plus, the stretch gussets inserted into the side and back yoke allow for maximum breathability and movement. Stylish, smart, and swift.

Rabbit Criss Cross Tank Top $48

Photo: Rabbit

This tank is charmingly simple and ultra-light. Knitted with gossamer sheer polyester fabric, this top kept us cool the entire way through a mid-day summer long run. Though the top is a slim fit, it’s loose and feather-light enough to keep the air flow to a max and the cling to a minimum. Plus, it’s adorable enough to wear anywhere.

Athleta Ultimate Crop in SuperSonic A-C | $59

Photo: Athleta

The crop top and swoop neck cut are flattering, super-supportive, and, most importantly, feels fast. The bottom falls just before your waist-line keeping you covered yet cool with a sweat-wicking fabric that doesn’t cling to your stomach at the bottom, but hangs loose. This was great for hot and humid workout days in which you can’t afford an inch of extra fabric on you.

Women’s UA Sun Armour ½ Sleeves | $30

Photo: Under Armour

Under Armour, known for its tech-savvy and performance-geared designs delivered with this ultralight, silky shirt constructed with UPF 50+ sun protection technology. This top has a generously loose, hyper-relaxed fit so that its longer sleeves act as protection from the sun rather than locking in body heat. Bonus: it’s anti-odor tech lets you loll around in it long after the run is over.

New Balance Q Speed Jacquard Tank | $30

Photo: New Balance

This sleek, fashionable, and comfortable tank hangs loose at the torso keeping the air flowing while you roll on your run. The slick, fast-drying material doesn’t cling, keeping the sweat wicked off your body. Plus, the halter-esque neckline design adds a fun aesthetic to the top in a way that is subtly fashionable while remaining undoubtedly athletic.

Patagonia Women’s Ridge Flow Shirt | $55

Photo: REI

This light, soft, short-sleeved shirt from Patagonia is highly breathable while feeling soft against your skin. It’s comfortable semi-loose fit and keyhole back design maximize air ventilation while you’re running and keep you feeling cool while you hit the trails. The opening in the black adds an elegant touch to the classic t-shirt.