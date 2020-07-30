Summer Mountain Running Apparel

Running in the mountains during the summer months allows an escape from heat, plus the beauty of alpine lakes, wildflowers, and snowcapped peaks, depending on where you run. To make your adventures a success, dress the part. Here are a few suggestions from among many excellent options on the market.

BOTTOMS

Summer mountain running calls for comfortable, versatile shorts with pockets to hold everything from your gel wrapper to a sun-blocking lip balm.

Men’s Arc’teryx Incendo Shorts | $79

These shorts with a 9-inch inseam are long enough to provide protection from sun and overgrown trails, but their lightweight material and athletic fit allow full range of motion. Two easy-access pockets comfortably hold small items.

Women’s Black Diamond Sprint Shorts | $79

Made from a blend of nylon and elastane with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish, these durable shorts can handle mountain environments. Multiple pockets stash items comfortably. Women’s come in both 4-inch or 2.5-inch inseam lengths; men’s come in 5-inch or 7-inch lengths.

SLEEVELESS/SHORT-SLEEVED TOPS

Tanks or tees with smooth shoulder seams (because of wearing a pack), breathability, and wicking properties work best.

Women’s Arc’teryx Kapta Tank | $49

Constructed out of extremely lightweight mesh, this tank stays cool on the hottest days. The longer cut that bellows slightly at the waist stays comfortable while wearing a waistbelt or simply flowing freely over shorts.

Men’s Black Diamond Flux Merino Tee | $85

Nothing feels better than a wool shirt on a cold mountain morning. And this shirt, made out of a unique merino blend (called “Nuyarn”), dries quickly and stretches more than regular wool. This shirt also works great on bike rides, camping trips, and worn casually.

Women’s/Men’s Patagonia Capilene Cool Lightweight Shirt | $45

Made with super-lightweight and soft Capilene, this shirt feels great on its own or worn under layers and/or a pack. It wicks sweat and dries quickly, and is treated with an odor-control technology. We love that it’s made with 52% recycled content and is Fair Trade Certified™ sewn.

LAYERING TOPS

Wearing breathable, lightweight layers allow versatility.

Men’s/Women’s Patagonia Airshed Pro Pullover | $129

This smartly designed layer combines jacket-like wind-blocking fabric that’s treated with DWR for light weather protection, with shirt-like Capilene cool on the sleeves and hood. The super-lightweight, comfortable pullover packs down into itself for easy stashing.

Women’s La Sportiva Dash Shirt | $69

This long-sleeve tech tee layers well over a tank allows you to comfortably tie the shirt around your waist or in a pack when warm. Flatlock seams mean no irritation under pack shoulder straps. Men’s comparable shirt is the La Sportiva Tour Long-sleeve. Bonus: This shirt will work great as a winter baselayer.

Arc’teryx Norvan SL Hoody | $399

The extremely lightweight (4.1 ounces) Gore-Tex jacket stashes down to smaller than fist-size, yet offers bomber weather protection when needed. It’s also remarkably breathable, considering the amount of protection it provides.

Part 2: Mountain Running Accessories