Your Chance to Run on a Team with Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, or Geoffrey Kamworor

Registration opened today, May 3 for MA RA TH ON, a global virtual team relay marathon that will be held May 22 and 23. Team of four runners will each run 10.5 kilometers, adding up to the 42 K/26 mile distance.

“To make it even better, each entered team has the chance to be among one of the 10 teams that will see a NN Running Team-superstar added to their squad. Last year some of the participants became teammates with Eliud Kipchoge, Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenenisa Bekele, Joshua Cheptegei and others! How is that for bragging rights?” said Marlene Vink-Rennings, Marketing Manager of Global Sports Communication, in a press release.

Photo: NN Group

“I am very happy that we organize this event again,” said Geoffrey Kamworor, the 2019 winner of the TCS New York Marathon and multiple world champion. “It has given all the participating athletes a huge motivation in a difficult year. I joined tremendous teammates. I met my team via Zoom last year and we had a great talk and laugh before we ran, they were great. I am excited to see athletes from all over the world join us again this year!”

Registration is free, but requires that you have a Strava account and allow the race to access it (free Strava accounts can participate). You can create a team, join an existing team or sign up solo and be assigned a team. You will need to run your 10.5K segment of the virtual race between 12.01am on Saturday May 22 and 11.59pm on Sunday May 23, in whatever time zone you live.

The NN Running Team is the brainchild of Jos Hermens, founder and CEO of the Dutch Global Sports Communications and provides coaching, medical care, support services, and events for some of the world’s top runners.

“A hope in the world, is knowing we run as one.” — Eliud Kipchoge