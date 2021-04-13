You Could Be One of 16 Runners to Attend the Salomon Running Academy in Utah

This May, the French athletic company Salomon will be hosting a running academy that will include an all-expenses paid four-day ultra-running camp in Moab, UT.

Salomon will be selecting 16 runners (U.S. residents only) to join the Salomon Running Academy alongside the company’s sponsored athletes Courtney Dauwalter, Max King, Jamil Coury and Salomon product developers, sports marketing managers, content creators and other ultra-running legends from the Salomon elite team. Participants will also be given the opportunity to earn a spot on the Salomon US Elite Team for 2022.

According to a company press release, those attending the academy will be taught skills and techniques for running on various terrains, learn how to physically and mentally manage ultra running, be given tips on capturing and creating high-end content, and receive the latest Salomon apparel and footwear to train in and test for feedback. Plus, there’s miles and miles of running and adventuring on some of the most picturesque trails on earth in Moab.

The Salomon Running Academy will have two sessions, each with eight runners. The first will be May 19-22, the second May 21-24.

The short application asks you to describe your running accomplishments and goals, your personality, your passion for trail running and why you should be selected. You can apply here until April 23, 2021. Salomon will announce the selected runners on May 3.