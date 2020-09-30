When and Where to Watch the 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon

On Sunday, Oct. 4, the rescheduled London Marathon will be run with elite-only fields completing 19.6 laps of a 1.34-mile circuit around St James’s Park in central London.

When to Watch the 2020 London Marathon

Local start times will be:

Elite Women: 7:15 BST (6:15 GMT),

Elite Men: 10:15 BST (9:15 GMT),

Wheelchair: 13:12 BST (12:12 GMT)

In the US, that translates to:

Elite Women: 2:15 a.m. EDT

Elite Men: 5:15 a.m. EDT

Wheelchair: 8:12 a.m. EDT

Photo: Virgin Money London Marathon

Where to Watch the 2020 London Marathon

NBC Sports Network will have live coverage beginning at 2:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 4. The subscription-only NBC Sports Gold will also stream the race live. The Olympic Channel will air a full replay at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

BBC coverage in the UK will start at 7:00 a.m. local time.

International broadcasts can be found here.

Press conferences and pre-race coverage can be found on the London Marathon Youtube channel.

Who to Watch at the 2020 London Marathon

Highlighting the men’s race is the match up between the world’s two fastest marathoners: Eliud Kipchoge (world record 2:01:39, exhibition 1:59:40), and Kenenisa Bekele (2:01:41), facing each other for the first time since the 2018 London Marathon.

The field also contains six other runners — all Ethiopians — who have broken 2:05:

Mosinet Geremew 2:02:55

Mule Wasihun 2:03:16

Sisay Lemma 2:03:36

Tamirat Tola 2:04:06

Marius Kipserem 2:04:11

Shura Kitata 2:04:49

Vivian Kiplagat (KEN) (purple shoes) leads Brigid Kosgei (KEN) (white shoes) as they train together within the grounds of the official hotel [location not disclosed] and biosecure bubble ahead of the historic elite-only 2020 Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday Oct. 4. Photo: Bob Martin for London Marathon Events

The women’s field is topped by world record-holder Brigit Kosgei (2:14:01).

Kosgei will have competition from five others who have bested 2:20:

Ruth Chepngetich 2:17:08

Roza Dereje 2:18:30

Vivian Cheruiyot 2:18:31

Valary Jemeli 2:19:10

Degitu Azimeraw 2:19:26

Americans in the field include Jared Ward (2:10:45), Sarah Hall (2:22:16), Molly Seidel (2:27:31) and Lindsay Flanagan (2:28:08).