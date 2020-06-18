Watch Two Films Premiering for World Refugee Day

In celebration of World Refugee Day, this Saturday, June 20, two films exploring the intersection between running and the global refugee crisis will be released.

Director Bill Gallagher’s award-winning documentary ‘Runner’ follows one marathoner’s journey from refugee to Olympian. The film tells the incredible story of Guor Marial, the South Sudanese Lost Boy, who survived slavery and a violent civil war that took the lives of 8 of his 9 siblings. He went on to run the marathon at the 2012 Summer Olympics.. Now Airman First Class in the U.S. Air Force, Marial is currently training for the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

Photo: Bill Gallagher

Watch the trailer here.

How to Watch

The virtual cinema release for the movie will be Friday, June 19. A share of the proceeds from the release will go to benefit refugee organizations, marathons, and running groups.

Find out where to view the film virtually here at any theater or partner organization. The links will go live starting 12:01 a.m. this Friday.

Participating film festivals and societies include:

Detroit Freep Film Festival, Berkshire International Film Festival, FilmScene, Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, DocLands Film Festival, Fairhope Film Festival, FilmScene, Heartland Film, Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, Naples Film Festival, Newburyport Film Festival, Port Townsend Film Festival, and Scottsdale International Film Festival.

Participating marathons and running clubs include:

National Black Marathoners Association, Cherry Blossom Run (Washington, DC), Detroit Freep Marathon, Rugged Races/Fargo marathon, The Human Race 5K, Gold Coast Marathon, Frankfort New Lenox Running Club, Ottawa Marathon, Portland Marathon, Revel Race Series, Seattle Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon, and VA Momentum.

Find out more about the film.

A new documentary film by director Richard Bullock follows the Athlete Refugee Team, mentored by legendary Kenyan athlete, Tegla Loroupe, over the course of three years as they escape from war-zones and poverty to chase the qualifications for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and a better future. The film is being sponsored by the Swiss shoe company On, who represent the Athlete Refugee team.

“RUN tells a story of unwavering human spirit, empowerment and fearless bravery as refugee athletes from the Congo, Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan and Morocco come together to represent more than 70 million forcibly displaced people around the world,” the film’s website summarizes.

Photo: courtesy ON

Watch the trailer here.

How to Watch

RUN will premier globally on Saturday, June 20, World Refugee Day. Sign up on On’s website to watch the film.

Note: Fifteen percent of sales made at on-running.com on June 20 will go to the Tegla Loroupe Peace Foundation helping the Athlete Refugee Team construct their own running track at their training center in Kenya.