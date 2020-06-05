Shoe of the Week: adidas outdoor Terrex Two Boa

adidas outdoor Terrex Two Boa Review

Weight: 10.9oz M [No women’s model]

Offset: 6mm (30mm heel, 24mm forefoot)

Price: $120

Top Line

With Boa’s lacing system to ratchet-in a semi-custom, comfortable and secure fit, the Terrex Two’s new upper and outsole really shines, especially on challenging, sloppy terrain where the grippy outsole provides sure-footed control.

What’s New

Round two of the Terrex Boa features a rebuilt upper with a wider feel, bolstered padded tongue, grit-compatible Boa trail dial fit system, and different lacing pattern. The Lightstrike midsole was also tweaked to lighten up the EVA.

This is the shoe for you if…

You like to bomb down gnarly trails with confidence gained from a secure hold, underfoot protection and biting grip.

First Runs

While these aren’t the lightest or most agile trail shoes out there, they are — due to their Boa lacing system and generous Continental Rubber outsole — some of the most baller when it comes to security and traction. The midsole was moderately firm but ended up impressing us with its smooth roll, especially on rougher footing. The 6mm drop got the nod as “a sweet spot” and the Lightstrike midsole held up well, with a soft mid-foot landing and stable feel.

What stood out to our testers was the Boa fit system and how well it wrapped and held the foot with great security. One tester described it as “gripping the instep like a pair of hands, with comfort and security where desired while not extending so far down the foot as to interfere with flex.” The grit-eliminating dials and their ease of use provided quick on-the-fly hassle-free adjustments, in small enough increments to feel custom-fit—and stay that way throughout the run.

Adidas didn’t skimp on the Continental rubber outsole and 4mm lugs—producing a grip that was hailed as a “wow” among testers. The added weight was noticed, but some found the added durability and traction—for all surfaces, including wet and dry—worth the heft. Given that they fall on the slightly clunky side of the running shoe scale, however, our testers preferred them more when ripping downhill than when powering up ascents.

Despite the substantial padding, the mesh upper was very breathable and the gusseted tongue was effective in deflecting debris. Testers thought the shoe would hold up well to many a happy trail kilometer.

