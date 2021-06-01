Pride 2021: Nikki Hiltz Pride 5K

Pride 2021: A special series celebrating nonprofits working for inclusivity

Founded by nonbinary runner Nikki Hiltz, the Pride 5k is a virtual event to raise money for the Trevor Project. Nikki Hiltz is a six-time All-American collegiate athlete who came out as a lesbian in 2014 and non-binary this past March.

All proceeds of the virtual race, which attracted thousands of runners last year, are donated to the Trevor Project. Founded in 1998, The Trevor Project provides essential resources to the LBGTQ+ community, including guides on coming out and suicide prevention. The organization conducts important research and advocacy that is essential to saving the lives of those in the LBGTQ+ community.

A recent Trevor Project study found that 42% of LGBTQ youth seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth. Oftentimes this is due to harassment and bullying, or even discriminatory policies and laws that target LGBTQ+ youth.

Sign up here for the Pride 5k, which takes place on July 17. Or donate directly to the Trevor Project here.