Who To Watch in the Olympic 800m

Every 800m race has three key parts. Part 1: The start through the first 400m split, with some taking it out fast in hopes of hanging on and others pacing themselves, running smoothly and efficiently. Part II: The rearranging that typically begins at 400 meters when the runners enter the turn to start the final lap, with some trying to maintain and others quickening their turnover, all jostling for set-up positioning along the backstretch. Part III: The final kick in the last 200–150 meters as runners slingshot around the turn and try to find an open lane to the finish. With individual strengths and preferences determining tactics, there’s often more drama and lead changes per second than during any other track and field event.

Women’s Olympic 800m Preview

Imagine being 19 years old, and going to your first Olympics as a gold medal favorite. That’s where Athing Mu finds herself after a year in which the young American star truly went supernova.

Mu (pronounced ‘Mo’), spent the majority of her freshman season at Texas A&M focusing on the 400m, where she powered to the NCAA title in a blazing 49.57. After that she moved back to her first love, the 800m, and she didn’t just make the team in that event at the U.S. Olympic Trials; she sent a message to the world that she’s the one to beat in Tokyo.

Biding her time in the final, Mu obliterated her rivals over the final 200m to clock 1:56.07, which makes her the fastest in the world as she heads to Tokyo, where reigning Olympic champion Caster Semenya is absent due to rules prohibiting athletes with differences of sexual development (DSD) from events between 400m and the mile.

There’s no obvious favorite apart from Mu, with 11 other athletes running below 1:58 this year — the quickest of whom is Cuba’s Rose Almanza with 1:56.28. British star Keely Hodgkinson, like Mu, is a huge kicker, and if the two navigate the tricky path through the rounds – only the top two advance automatically from the semi-finals — then it’s entirely possible that two 19-year-olds could lead the field home in the final.

Nijel Amos of Botswana celebrates after winning in men’s 800m at Louis II Stadium during Herculis EBS IAAF Diamond League Meeting on July 12, 2019 in Monaco, Monaco. Photo: Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Men’s Olympic 800m Preview

The men’s race seems wide open and no one could say with much confidence who will even make the final, never mind win it. The unpredictable nature of the 800m was underlined at the U.S. Olympic Trials where world champion Donavan Brazier finished eighth and failed to make the team. The winner there, Clayton Murphy, claimed the Olympic bronze medal in 2016 at the age of 21 and, now 26, he has the experience, race craft and ample range of gears needed to get on the podium again.

The fastest in the world this year is Botswana’s Nijel Amos, whose undoubted brilliance is sometimes held back by poor tactics. However, Amos is clearly at a level where he can contend for gold, nine years on from his breakout run at the 2012 Olympics in London, where he finished second in 1:41.73 behind the world record by David Rudisha.

“I just want to get better, being comfortable in the race, just don’t panic and be in my own zone,” he said after taking victory in Monaco recently. “For me it’s always about focusing on myself in the race. I have an Olympic medal already, so I’d definitely love to get something better in Tokyo.”

Kenya’s Michael Saruni, Ferguson Rotich and Emmanuel Korir will all be strong contenders for gold, while Poland’s Patryk Dobek will also be dangerous, particularly in a slow race, the former 400m hurdles specialist possessing speed that will prove vital when the medals are decided.

The pace in championship finals is usually steady, so we’ll likely see a first lap of 52 seconds or slower before everyone shuffles for position as the wheels truly start to turn. From there it’ll be about who has conserved the most energy and who can navigate the safest path towards the front before the final test of speed and strength around the final turn and into the home stretch.

Schedule

Women’s Olympic 800m

Date: July 30 (Japan) / July 29 (U.S.) — Round 1

Time: Time: 9 a.m. local time / 8 p.m. EDT

Date: July 31 — Semifinals

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT

Date: August 3 — Final

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT

Men’s Olympic 800m

Date: July 31 (Japan) / July 30 (U.S.) — Round 1

Time: 9 a.m. local time / 8 p.m. EDT

Date: August 1 — Semifinals

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT

Date: August 4 — Final

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. EDT