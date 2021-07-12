Who to Watch in the Olympic 5000m

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Very few 5000m championship finals are run at a fast pace from the gun, with most seeing a series of alternating surges during the first 8–10 of the 12.5 laps, making the field yo-yo into an elongated line before clustering together again. Ethiopia and Kenya typically field such strong Olympic teams that many of their athletes work together to ensure the race is run to suit.

When the pace is slow, up to a dozen athletes can still be in contention at the bell, where the tempo explodes as each runner tries to move away from the group — and the rhythm keeps accelerating through the final turn and onto the homestretch. In those scenarios it will usually take a 52-second final 400m for a man or a sub-60 second last lap for a woman to take gold.

Those who don’t have this kind of closing gear have to hope to tire the speedsters’ legs by making the pace quicker throughout, and often will start to accelerate with up to 800 meters to go. In quick races, there’s usually only a handful of athletes in contention at the bell, and from there it’s about which man can hold on and kick in a 53–54- second final lap, and which woman can finish it off close to 60 seconds.

Gudaf Tsegay and Sifan Hassan should face off in the 5,000m in Tokyo, after competing in the 1500m final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Photo: Gary Mitchell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Women’s Olympic 5000m Preview

The fate of the women’s 5000m title in Tokyo likely rests on the decision of one athlete: Sifan Hassan. If the Dutch star chooses to go for this race — she’s entered for the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m — then it’s difficult to see her being beaten.

Her world 10,000m record of 29:06.82 in June showed she has the endurance to stick with any of her rivals while she has twice run 3:53 for the 1500m this summer, displaying speed that no one in the field is able to match.

Her biggest rival is likely to be Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay, who moved up in distance from 1500m this year and has proven equally effective at 50000m. The 24-year-old clocked a world-leading 14:13.32 to win the Ethiopian 5000m trials and she has a 1500m best of 3:53.09 — a potent finishing speed in this realm.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, who won gold in this event at the last two World Championships, will also feature towards the front. Obiri, 31, claimed an impressive 5000m win in 14:26.38 in Oslo in June and, as a 2:00 800m runner and 3:57 1500m runner, she also has strong finishing speed.

“I believe it’s going to be a faster (race), which is better for me,” she said after her recent win in Oslo. “I’m going to survive because I have a kick.”

Obiri will run the 10,000m later in the week, but says the 5000m is her preferred distance because of her background in the 1500m. “The 10,000 it’s a bit long, I don’t like it as much,” she said. “But you have to believe in yourself and believe in what you do.”

Expect a steady start to the women’s race followed by some mid-race surges as Obiri and Tsegay try to put some pressure on Hassan, but in the end it’s unlikely anyone will be able to live with the Dutch athlete’s closing speed.

The pack in the Men’s 5000m Final at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 20, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Men’s Olympic 5000m Preview

The men’s race looks wide open, and any one of eight or ten athletes could walk away with gold. The Ethiopian trio of Getnet Wale, Nibrek Melak and Milkesha Mengesha will prove tough to stop, with Nicholas Kimeli leading the Kenyan charge and looking a cut above his compatriots.

Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo will both be right up there, the duo doubling back after the 10,000m, while Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed and Justyn Knight, as well as the U.S. trio of Paul Chelimo, Grant Fisher and Woody Kincaid will all be dangerous, particularly in a slower race. Look out too for Spain’s Mohamed Katir, who made an astonishing leap forward this year and clocked a blazing 3:28.76 for 1500m in Monaco shortly before the Games.

“There’s no standout right now in the 5K,” says Alistair Cragg, a three-time Olympian over 5000m for Ireland, who currently coaches a professional running group sponsored by Puma in North Carolina. “The 5K has become quite scrappy and there’s more opportunity to medal if you’re not a 12:40 guy. The Ethiopian guys trust their kick so they don’t need to [push the pace]. I don’t fancy Cheptegei’s chances in the 5K because I don’t see him being able to break these guys. If he takes the pace, all the 12:40 guys with big kicks will go with him and it’ll play in their favor.”

No matter how it plays out, it’s highly likely there will be at least half a dozen athletes in contention as they head out on the final lap, and from there it’ll be the strongest and the fastest who reigns supreme.

Schedule

Men’s Olympic 5,000m