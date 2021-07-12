Who to Watch in the Olympic 1500m

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

The 1500m race at major championships usually plays out in one of three ways. Often, it’s a slow, tactical affair, with the leading contenders unwilling to push the pace over the opening half as others follow in their slipstream. In this case, athletes will jostle for position through the opening 800 meters, after which the gears slowly start shifting and someone winds the pace up at the front on the penultimate lap, but few will truly go for broke until the final 200 meters.

Other times, the race can be slow from the beginning but someone without super-fast finishing speed will inject a mid-race surge, trying to break clear. This is rare due to it often backfiring for the athlete, who more often than not gets swallowed by the pack and quickly dropped off the back.

The third option is that the race is fast from the start, which occurred in both men’s and women’s finals at the 2019 World Championships, where Timothy Cheruiyot and Sifan Hassan were so superior that they decided to replicate races on the circuit and be their own pacemaker. Occasionally, such athletes will employ one of their teammates to sacrifice their own chance, act as a rabbit and push the pace early.

When it comes to the 1500m races in Tokyo, most fans around the world will cheer on their athletes in hope, but one nation – Kenya – will do so in expectation. For the proud East African nation, nothing less than two gold medals will suffice given the world-beating ability of their leading stars: Faith Kipyegon and Timothy Cheruiyot.

After commanding performances at the Monaco Diamond League, they are very much the athletes to beat, and both have shown themselves smart enough, strong enough and speedy enough to get the job done in Tokyo.

Men’s Olympic 1500m Preview

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya is favorited to win, clocking the fastest time in the world in the event this year with 3:28.28. His biggest challenge will likely come from Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who looks more dangerous than ever this year after a third-place finish in Monaco after recovering from an illness. Photo: Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool via Getty Images

Cheruiyot was initially left off the Kenyan team after carrying an injury into the Kenyan trials, where he finished fourth, but he is set to be added after stamping his supremacy over the world’s best in Monaco, clocking the fastest time this year with 3:28.28.

His biggest challenge should come from Norwegian star Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who he has a 13-0 record against, but Ingebrigtsen looks more dangerous than ever this year. He finished third in Monaco in 3:29.25 shortly after an illness and will be a much stronger challenger when it counts.

“I don’t enjoy (losing) but at the same time, I want to beat him in Tokyo so I have to get my sh*t together these next couple of weeks,” he said after his race in Monaco.

Jakob’s older brother Filip, who won World Championship bronze in 2017, is preparing for whatever type of race comes his way in Tokyo.

“The last couple of years it’s been Cheruiyot in front and a really fast pace from the start, but with some of the faster guys out of the final then anything can happen,” Filip said after racing in Oslo recently. “To win your endurance needs to be really good. You have to be able to kick in the last 200 or 400. I don’t think you really need to be the fastest, but you need to be able to change your pace really quick and be the least tired when the last 200 arrives.”

Women’s Olympic 1500m Preview

Faith Kipyegon, who was the 2016 Olympic 1500m champion will look to cement her place at the very top of the all-time greats in the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Photo by Eric Gaillard/Pool via Getty Images

The women’s race will see 2016 Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon look to cement her place at the very top of the all-time greats. A little over a year after giving birth to her daughter, she surrendered her global crown in 2019 to Sifan Hassan but heading into Tokyo, Kipyegon looks in pole position once again.

She was beaten by Hassan in a thrilling duel in Florence, Italy in June, both athletes clocking 3:53, but Kipyegon looked imperious a month later in Monaco, changing gears and powering away from Hassan to win in a Kenyan 1500m record of 3:51.07.

Hassan is entered for the 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m but said in Monaco that she “can cancel one in the last days,” which if it happens would likely be either the 1500m or 5000m given how they overlap on the schedule.

She ran an astonishing 3:51.95 solo effort to win the world title in 2019. However, if she tries that again the difference is that Kipyegon will be right there with her, and the Kenyan has superior finishing speed.

U.S. hopes will be led by Elle Purrier, who will be hoping for a fast pace from the outset, as will Britain’s Laura Muir, who looks capable of winning her first medal at a global outdoor championships.

Schedule

Men’s Olympic 1500m

Date: August 3 (Japan) / August 2 (U.S.) — Round 1

Time: 9 a.m. local time / 8 p.m. EDT

Date: August 5 — Semifinals

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT

Date: August 7 — Finals

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT

Women’s Olympic 1500m

Date: August 2 (Japan) / August 1 (U.S.) — Round 1

Time: 9 a.m. local time / 8 p.m. EDT

Date: August 4 — Semifinals

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. EDT

Date: August 6 — Final

Time: 7:50 p.m. local time / 6:50 a.m. EDT