Who to Watch in the Olympic 10,000m

The 10,000m was once described by Sebastian Coe as “lap after lap of waiting,” and that’s often accurate about the 25-lap race, with athletes trusting their kicks and biding their time until the closing mile in many championships. In Tokyo, however, the longest event on the track is likely to be a grueling test in both the men’s and women’s races. Many of the leading contenders for gold don’t possess strong kicks and will have no option but to push the pace from far out, thinning the field as contenders fall off the back. Still, a fast kick — after miles of a punishing pace — will nonetheless likely be needed to win gold.

The Tokyo Games will play host to two of the greatest 10,000m line-ups in Olympic history, with the two fastest female athletes of all time squaring off in the women’s race while, on the men’s side, the world record holder takes on a horde of distance-running heavyweights.

Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, gold, competes with Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, silver, in the Men’s 10,000 meters final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 October 06, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Men’s Olympic 10,000m Preview

The men’s race will be the first track final of the Games, taking place on Friday, July 30, where world record holder Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda will start as the favorite. The 24-year-old has swept all before him in recent years, winning the world cross country title and world track 10,000m title in 2019 before setting world records at 5000m (12:35.36) and 10,000m (26:11.00) in 2020.

However, he has not been as dominant in 2021, finishing sixth over 5000m in Florence, Italy, in June, and hasn’t been seen in a 10,000m. Cheptegei plans to double with the 5000m in Tokyo but the word from his camp is that the 10,000m is his focus, where he will renew rivalry with Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha and Selemon Barega, Kenya’s Geoffrey Kamworor and Ugandan teammate Jacob Kiplimo, who clocked a blazing 26:33.93 in cold, windy conditions in Ostrava, Czech Republic, earlier this year. Look out, too, for Canada’s Mohammed Ahmed, who won his first global championships medal when taking 5000m bronze at the 2019 World Championships and placed 6th in the 10,000m there in Doha.

Alistair Cragg, a three-time Olympian for Ireland, believes the race could play into Doha silver-medalist Kejelcha’s hands, given the Ethiopian’s finishing kick.

“Yomif doesn’t have to do anything, he’s the fastest miler in the field,” said Cragg. “He’ll be hard to beat. Cheptegei has to throw some big hits during the race so expect a marathon squashed up into six miles on the track. It’ll be a battle of attrition.”

Sifan Hassan of Netherlands on her way to victory from Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia in the Women’s 10,000 meters final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Women’s Olympic 10,000m Preview

The women’s race will likely boil down to a head-to-head between Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia. Hassan broke the 10,000m world record in Hengelo in early June with a stunning 29:06.82, only for Gidey to emerge two days later and break it again, clocking 29:01.03 at the Ethiopian Olympic trials on the same track.

They clashed in memorable fashion at the 2019 World Championships, where Gidey started hammering at the front four laps out but was eventually overpowered by Hassan’s finishing speed.

“Gidey’s only move against Hassan is to take it from far out,” said Cragg. “It could be 1500 out, it could be 2K, 3K or it could her running world record pace for the last 5K. She’s got to play a card, whereas Hassan and the others can all sit and watch it happen.”

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri seems the most likely to challenge the two, but despite her class it’s hard to see her living with the pace of Gidey and Hassan over the latter half. The big advantage Gidey will have over Hassan is that she will go into the race fresh, focusing only on the 10,000m, whereas Hassan will have run the rounds and final of the 1500m or 5000m, and perhaps even both.

“I want to keep everything until the last moment as I want flexibility,” Hassan said in Monaco recently. “There’s not even 24 hours difference between the final of the 1500m and 10,000m but I want to keep it in my mind. I want some really tough, hard goal. I like to challenge myself.

“Letesenbet could go hard, I’m sure she’s going to go hard the last 2K or the last 3K. It’s about waiting until the last 400 or last 200.”

Schedule

Men’s 10,000m

Date: July 30 — Final

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT Venue: Olympic Stadium

Women’s 10,000m