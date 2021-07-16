Tokyo Olympic Track Viewer’s Guide and Schedule
How to watch Olympic track running events and marathons live, with a day by day schedule for U.S. viewers.
Track races at the Olympic Games begin on Thursday evening, July 29th. To avoid the heat, the track running events in Tokyo and the marathons in Sapporo are all scheduled in the early morning and in the evening in Japan. With Japan 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, this means morning events in Japan will be live in the U.S. in the evening (one day before the local date), usually starting at 8 p.m. EDT, and evening events in Tokyo will be live early in the U.S. morning, usually starting at 6 a.m. EDT.
NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the Olympics in the United States. NBCUniversal has said it will present 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage by utilizing two broadcast networks, six cable networks, and multiple digital platforms. Still it is uncertain whether you’ll be able to watch everything live on TV, and on which network or platform.
Every evening the NBC broadcast network will provide primetime coverage. This coverage will include track and field, mixed with many other popular sports: swimming, gymnastics, diving, beach volleyball. They’ve promised to have “significant coverage of live events,” as well as athlete interviews and profiles, plus news surrounding the Games. Primetime will begin at 8 p.m. EDT each night, except Sundays when it will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.
Based on viewer’s experiences for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials held in June, it can be assumed live coverage will be available on one of NBC’s network affiliates, but, as during the trials, which network they are on isn’t often clear, and is subject to change.
The best bet to ensure you can watch live is to stream the races on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app. You can stream track coverage live from this NBC Olympic track schedule.
Olympic Track Viewer’s Guide
Day by Day Schedule of Olympic Running Events, Converted to U.S. Times
Thursday July 29
8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, July 30)
- Women’s 100m Round 1
- Women’s 800 Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
Insider’s Guides:
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 800m
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 3000m Steeplechase
Friday July 30
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 5,000m Round 1
- Men’s 10,000m Final
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1
7 p.m. EDT (8 a.m. local time, July 31)
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
- Men’s 800m Round 1
- Men’s 100m Preliminary Round
Insider’s Guides:
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 5000m
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 10,000m
Saturday July 31
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 100m Semifinal/Final
- Women’s 800m Semifinals
- Men’s 100 Round 1
- Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final
8:10 p.m. EDT (9:10 a.m. local time, August 1)
- Men’s 400m Round 1
Sunday August 1
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
- Men’s 100m Semifinals / Finals
8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 2)
- Women’s 200m Round 1
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s 1500m Round 1
Insider Guides:
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 1500m
Monday August 2
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 1500m Round 1
- Women’s 200m Semifinals
- Women’s 100m Hurdles Final
- Women’s 5000m Final
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals
- Men’s 400m Semifinals
- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 3)
- Women’s 200m Semifinals/Finals
- Women’s 400m Round 1
- Men’s 200m Round One
- Men’s 1500m Round 1
- Men’s 400m Hurdle Final
Tuesday August 3
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 200m Final
- Women’s 800m Final
- Men’s 200m Semifinals
- Men’s 5,000m Round 1
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 4)
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals
- Women’s 200m Final
- Women’s 400m Hurdles Final
Wednesday August 4
5:30 a.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. local time)
- Men’s 200m Final
- Men’s 800m Final
- Women’s 400m Semifinals
- Women’d 1500m Semifinals
- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final
8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, Aug. 5)
- Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1
- Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1
- Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1
Thursday August 5
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Men’s 400m Final
- Men’s 1,500m Semifinals
8:00 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 6)
- Men’s 110m Hurdles Final
Friday August 6
6:50 a.m. EDT (7:50 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 1,500m Final
- Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final
- Women’s 400m Final
- Men’s 5,000m Final
- Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
- Men’s 4x400m Round 1
6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. local time, August 7)
- Women’s Marathon Final – Sapporo Odori Park
Insider’s Guides:
Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic Marathon
Saturday August 7
6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)
- Women’s 10,000m Final
- Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
- Men’s 1,500m Final
- Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final
6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. local time, August 8)
- Men’s Marathon Final – Sapporo Odori Park