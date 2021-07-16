Tokyo Olympic Track Viewer’s Guide and Schedule

Track races at the Olympic Games begin on Thursday evening, July 29th. To avoid the heat, the track running events in Tokyo and the marathons in Sapporo are all scheduled in the early morning and in the evening in Japan. With Japan 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Daylight Time, this means morning events in Japan will be live in the U.S. in the evening (one day before the local date), usually starting at 8 p.m. EDT, and evening events in Tokyo will be live early in the U.S. morning, usually starting at 6 a.m. EDT.

NBC will be the primary broadcaster for the Olympics in the United States. NBCUniversal has said it will present 7,000 hours of Olympic coverage by utilizing two broadcast networks, six cable networks, and multiple digital platforms. Still it is uncertain whether you’ll be able to watch everything live on TV, and on which network or platform.

Every evening the NBC broadcast network will provide primetime coverage. This coverage will include track and field, mixed with many other popular sports: swimming, gymnastics, diving, beach volleyball. They’ve promised to have “significant coverage of live events,” as well as athlete interviews and profiles, plus news surrounding the Games. Primetime will begin at 8 p.m. EDT each night, except Sundays when it will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

Based on viewer’s experiences for the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials held in June, it can be assumed live coverage will be available on one of NBC’s network affiliates, but, as during the trials, which network they are on isn’t often clear, and is subject to change.

The best bet to ensure you can watch live is to stream the races on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app. You can stream track coverage live from this NBC Olympic track schedule.

Olympic Track Viewer’s Guide

Day by Day Schedule of Olympic Running Events, Converted to U.S. Times

Thursday July 29

8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, July 30)

Women’s 100m Round 1

Women’s 800 Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Insider’s Guides:

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 800m

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 3000m Steeplechase

Friday July 30

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 5,000m Round 1

Men’s 10,000m Final

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

7 p.m. EDT (8 a.m. local time, July 31)

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men’s 800m Round 1

Men’s 100m Preliminary Round

Insider’s Guides:

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 5000m

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 10,000m

Saturday July 31

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 100m Semifinal/Final

Women’s 800m Semifinals

Men’s 100 Round 1

Mixed 4 x 400m Relay Final

8:10 p.m. EDT (9:10 a.m. local time, August 1)

Men’s 400m Round 1

Sunday August 1

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

Men’s 100m Semifinals / Finals

8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 2)

Women’s 200m Round 1

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Insider Guides:

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic 1500m

Monday August 2

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 1500m Round 1

Women’s 200m Semifinals

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final

Women’s 5000m Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Semifinals

Men’s 400m Semifinals

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 3)

Women’s 200m Semifinals/Finals

Women’s 400m Round 1

Men’s 200m Round One

Men’s 1500m Round 1

Men’s 400m Hurdle Final

Tuesday August 3

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 200m Final

Women’s 800m Final

Men’s 200m Semifinals

Men’s 5,000m Round 1

Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 4)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Semifinals

Women’s 200m Final

Women’s 400m Hurdles Final

Wednesday August 4

5:30 a.m. EDT (6:30 p.m. local time)

Men’s 200m Final

Men’s 800m Final

Women’s 400m Semifinals

Women’d 1500m Semifinals

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

8 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, Aug. 5)

Men’s 4x100m Relay Round 1

Women’s 4x100m Relay Round 1

Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1

Thursday August 5

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Men’s 400m Final

Men’s 1,500m Semifinals

8:00 p.m. EDT (9 a.m. local time, August 6)

Men’s 110m Hurdles Final

Friday August 6

6:50 a.m. EDT (7:50 p.m. local time)

Women’s 1,500m Final

Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final

Women’s 400m Final

Men’s 5,000m Final

Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Men’s 4x400m Round 1

6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. local time, August 7)

Women’s Marathon Final – Sapporo Odori Park

Insider’s Guides:

Who and What to Watch for in the Olympic Marathon

Saturday August 7

6 a.m. EDT (7 p.m. local time)

Women’s 10,000m Final

Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men’s 1,500m Final

Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Final

6 p.m. EDT (7 a.m. local time, August 8)