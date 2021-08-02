Here’s What Sifan Hassan Will Have to Do Next to Complete Historic Triple

As you, by now, are probably well aware, Sifan Hassan’s bid to do what no runner has ever done — win the 1,500m, 5,000m, and 10,000m in the same Olympic Games — is off to a banging start. After the Dutch track star fell in the last lap of her heat of the the 1,500, she not only got back up to win her heat but later that day won the gold medal in the 5,000m. The world of track was shocked, and so was Hassan.

“I used all my energy this morning and I was kind of tired,” she told reporters after the V. “I couldn’t believe what happened. It was terrible when I tripped.”

“I felt terrible afterwards and I never thought I am going to be Olympic champion.”

Phase one: Completed.

But there is far more to be done. Here is a step-by-step of what Hassan will have to do next in order to achieve the treble and the challenges she’ll have to overcome.

Sifan Hassan of Team Netherlands reacts as she wins the gold medal in the Women’s 5000 meter final at the Tokyo 2020 Games at Olympic Stadium on August 02. Completing phase one of her bid for a triple distance victory at the Olympic Games. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Next: Survive the 1,500-meter Semifinals (Aug. 4)

Until the finals on Friday, the 1,500-meters are a game of surviving and advancing. All that Hassan will have to do on Wednesday, Aug. 4, is place in the top five of her heat (heat number two) to get the big Q or have one of the next two fastest times for the small q. That’s not to say that it will be easy or predictable — we saw what happened during the first round of the 1,500m when Hassan fell in the last lap. And wise competitors on the bubble in the semis are unlikely to let it come down to the last 200m and concede the qualifying spots to a risky mass kick. Nothing is predictable.

Challenges

The primary challenge that Hassan will face in qualifying for the women’s 1,500m finals on Friday will be getting her legs fresh after an exhaustive back-to-back win in the 1,500 first round and 5,000m final. From the end of the 5,000m to the start of the 1500m semis, she’s got a bit over 45 hours, or 1 day, 21 hours, 17 minutes. Expect her to sleep a lot of those hours.

Her biggest competitors in the second semifinal heat will be Team Great Britian’s Laura Muir who has clocked a 3:55.59 this season, Australia’s Linden Hall (SB 3:59.67), and Ethiopia’s Lemlem Hailu (SB 4:00.35). Fortunately, the fastest woman in the field, Faith Kipyegon (SB 3:51.07) is in the other heat.

Watch

Date: Wednesday, August 4

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time / 5:30 a.m. EDT

Sifan Hassan of Netherlands, Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia compete in the Women’s 1500 meter final during the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha, Qatar at Khalifa International Stadium. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

Then: Win the 1,500m Final (Aug. 6)

If she advances, Hassan will line up against some wicked fast competition on Friday, Aug. 6, in the 1,500 final. Of course, if her bid for three gold medals is to stay alive, she’ll have to win the race. If she manages, phase two will be compete.

Challenges

Perhaps the number one challenge that Hassan will face in her entire triple-victory attempt will be defeating the 2016 Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in this race. In the 2019 World Championships, Hassan beat Kipyegon in a thrilling race in which both athlete’s clocked a blazing 3:53. However, a month ago in Monaco Kipyegon set a Kenyan national record of 3:51.07 to beat Hassan. (Hassan’s best time in the event is 3:51.95).

Her rival Kipyegon aside, Hassan will also need to defeat Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu, Great Britain’s Laura Muir, and the U.S. star Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who are all in the hunt for gold and known for their blazing kicks. And, don’t forget, each of them will have two less races in their legs. All will have roughly 50 hours, just over 2 days (the point when runners often feel the sorest post-race), between the semis and the final.

Watch

Date: Friday, August 6

Time: 7:50 p.m. local time / 6:50 a.m. EDT

Finally: Win a 3rd Gold in the 10,000m (Aug. 7)

Hassan will line up one final time for the women’s 10,000m on Saturday, Aug. 7. In order to achieve the triple Olympic victory, she will need to win this event after having already run (presumably) five races in Tokyo.

The race will likely be a thrilling showdown between Hassan and Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia. For a hot second back in June, Hassan owned the world record in the 10,000m (a 29:06.82 clocked on June 6) until it was bettered by Gidey two days later on the same track during the Ethiopian trials in which she won in 29:01.03.

To defeat Gidey and achieve the historic Olympic distance triple, Hassan’s best move will be to sit and unleash her signature kick. It’s unlikely Gidey will do that (even someone as experienced as Sisson’s coach Ray Treacy thinks she won’t want to hang around and get out-kicked, but will up the pace pretty early.)

Hassan won the women’s 10,000m during the FBK Games and set a new women’s 10,000m world record on June 6, 2021. Four days later it was broken again by her rival Letesenbet Gidey who ran a 29:01.03. Photo: Vincent Jannink/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Challenges

If Hassan is still in contention for a triple Olympic win, her main challenge will be recovering. After racing three preliminaries, winning one final, and potentially racing a second final the day previous, Hassan will need to be fresh enough to not just medal but win the 25-lap race ‚ with less than 24 hours between finals.

Hassan’s main competitive challenge is, of course, her Ethiopian rival Gidey. And although Hassan defeated Gidey in 2019 world championships to win the 10,000m over her by four seconds, Gidey will be racing on fresh legs. She’ll also need to defeat Kenya’s Hellen Obiri, two-time world 5,000m and world cross country champion, who may be the second most-likely threat.

Watch

Date: Saturday, August 7

Time: 7 p.m. local time / 6 a.m. EDT