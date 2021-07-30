Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

Olympics

Grant Fisher Finishes 5th in Olympic 10,000m

The 24-year-old Fisher raced like a seasoned pro and held his own amid a pack of world champions in a furious final lap.

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join PodiumRunner

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

In a 10,000m race that came down to a furious final 400m, Grant Fisher, 24, in his first Olympics, appeared like a seasoned pro.

On a sticky evening in Tokyo, Fisher tucked into the of the lead pack of the 25-runner field and stayed comfortable as they passed through halfway in 14:10, well under the pace of his 27:12 PR or even the 27:54 he ran in Eugene to make it to Tokyo. When the pace finally started heating up in the final mile, Fisher matched the turn-over of the seasoned international runners around him, world champion medalists and world-record holders.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: (L-R) Jacob Kiplimo of Team Uganda, Weldon Langat of Team Kenya, Mohammed Ahmed of Team Canada, Rhonex Kipruto of Team Kenya and Grant Fisher of Team United States compete in the Men's 10,000 metres Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: (L-R) Jacob Kiplimo of Team Uganda, Weldon Langat of Team Kenya, Mohammed Ahmed of Team Canada, Rhonex Kipruto of Team Kenya and Grant Fisher of Team United States compete in the Men’s 10,000 metres Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

One lap to go found him in the middle of a pack of nine runners ready to open it up. Ethiopian Selemon Barega, world championships 5,000m silver medalist, went to the lead, chased by world championships 5,000m bronze medalist Canadian Moh Ahmed, world championships 10,000m silver medalist Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, world half marathon champion Kenyan Jacob Kiplimo and world 10,000m champion and world record holder Kenyan Joshua Cheptegei — then Grant Fisher.

With the pace speeding up, Fisher first caught the tall Kejelcha, then passed Ahmed in the last 100m, ending up 5th in 27:46.39 behind Barega, Cheptegei, Kiplimo and Aregawi. Barega’s last lap was 53.92, Fisher’s 56.29.

Full results and splits here.

Fisher’s Nike Bowerman Track Club teammate Woody Kincaid finished 15th, one place ahead of Joe Klecker of the On Athletics Club. Fisher and Kincaid are also entered in the 5,000m to come early next week — the first round is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 3 at  6 a.m. EDT.

Fans, friends and his college XC team celebrated:

We’ll update this story throughout the day as we get quotes and reactions.

Stay On Topic