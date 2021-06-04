Get Ready for the Outside Games

Outside Games Exclusive Webinars

Join us for the Outside Games, where Outside+ members can interact with USA Olympic team members like Abdi Abdirahman and Aliphine Tuliamuk. Meet these two USA Team members virtually and hear about what it takes to return to the elite level at critical stages in life. Aliphine is going to Tokyo just over six months after giving birth, and Abdi, at 43, will be the oldest American runner there, competing in his fifth Olympic Games.

Both Aliphine and Abdi will join us at 6 p.m. MST on June 15. Registration is free for Outside+ members, but limited, so reserve your space today. Not a member? Learn more about Outside+.

Outside Games Fitness Challenges

Open — and free — for everyone are the Outside Games Fitness Challenges taking place June 14 – 20, including run, bike and triathlon options.

Runners who sign up for the Outside Games Run Fitness Challenge will virtually compete on Abdi Abdirahman’s favorite marathon-length training course on hilly dirt roads outside of Flagstaff! Track your time, mileage, and vertical gain, and unlock badges on the interactive map and leaderboard along the way. Register today (it’s free!).

The Prizes!

As an added incentive, there are prizes! Anyone who finishes one challenge will be automatically entered into a sweepstakes to win a Hypervolt Plus from Hyperice. Finish two Outside Games Fitness Challenges and get a chance to win a year’s worth of Goldthread Tonics and a Hypervolt Plus from Hyperice. Finish all three Fitness Challenges (Run, Bike, and Tri) and you’ll have the special opportunity to win a year’s worth of Goldthread Tonics, Hypervolt Plus from Hyperice, product from Jaybird Sport, and a year’s worth of Revelshine Wines to celebrate (must be at least 21 years of age). If that’s not enough, as you pass milestones within the challenge, you can unlock a badge with an opportunity to win additional prizes like the Hypersphere Mini from Hyperice.