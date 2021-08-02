Become a Member

Fans Around the World React to Hassan’s Fall and Comeback Win

Sifan Hassan's bid to be the first runner in history to win all three distance running events on the track is off to a victorious start after her 5,000 meter win. Here's how she's inspiring fans spanning the globe.

Yesterday in Tokyo, Sifan Hassan started her bid to be the first runner in history to win all three distance running events on the track, the 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m. Her quest looked over when she fell in the final lap of her 1500m heat in the Tokyo morning, but she got back up, passed the whole field and not only qualified to advance, but won the heat.  Later in the day, she showed that the fall and comeback hadn’t hurt her any when she won the 5,000m final with a 57.29-second final lap, pulling away from Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Ethiopias Gudaf Tsegay.

Fans around the world have celebrated both the comeback and the victory with amazement and admiration.

All the Feels

To relive the fall and comeback with goosebumps, watch this clip set to Chariots of Fire.

Inspiring

Some fans evoked words of other great athletes:

Or music lyrics:

Fellow runners, some politicians, are awe-struck.

Superlatives

“Most,” “Best,” Greatest,” “Of all time” thread through the commentary.

Global

The Dutch Olympic team celebrate, quoting Hassan, “I was shocked for a while, but immediately thought: I can’t stop.”

People close to her bask in reflected light.

American media outlets puts her on a well-deserved pedestal.

