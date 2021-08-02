Fans Around the World React to Hassan’s Fall and Comeback Win

Yesterday in Tokyo, Sifan Hassan started her bid to be the first runner in history to win all three distance running events on the track, the 1500m, 5,000m and 10,000m. Her quest looked over when she fell in the final lap of her 1500m heat in the Tokyo morning, but she got back up, passed the whole field and not only qualified to advance, but won the heat. Later in the day, she showed that the fall and comeback hadn’t hurt her any when she won the 5,000m final with a 57.29-second final lap, pulling away from Kenya’s Hellen Obiri and Ethiopias Gudaf Tsegay.

Fans around the world have celebrated both the comeback and the victory with amazement and admiration.

To relive the fall and comeback with goosebumps, watch this clip set to Chariots of Fire.

Here's a clip of Sifan Hassan falling and getting back up to win the heat in the women's 1500 meter, keeping her hopes of winning Gold alive

Some fans evoked words of other great athletes:

Sifan Hassan.

"You don't lose if you get knocked down. You lose if you stay down" – Muhammad Ali.

Or music lyrics:

You're simply the best, better than all the rest.

Fellow runners, some politicians, are awe-struck.

As a lifelong runner I can tell you this is one of the most incredible finishes you'll ever see. Sifan Hassan falls w/400M to go, gets back up, & wins her heat in the first round of the women's 1,500.

“Most,” “Best,” Greatest,” “Of all time” thread through the commentary.

Sifan Hassan fell down with one lap to go in her 1500 heat, got up in last place and won. *Later that day* she won gold in the women's 5000. There has never been a more inspiring single day of Olympic competition. Possibly the greatest athlete of all time.

The Dutch Olympic team celebrate, quoting Hassan, "I was shocked for a while, but immediately thought: I can't stop."

People close to her bask in reflected light.

