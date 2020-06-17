Introducing the Active Pass Membership

Pocket Outdoor Media (PodiumRunner, Women’s Running, VeloPress, VeloNews, Triathlete, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News, and Roll Massif) is thrilled to announce the launch of our all-new Active Pass membership program.

First off, you should know, the great coverage you’re used to receiving isn’t going anywhere. You will continue to be able to get almost all the PodiumRunner content you expect for free: training and racing advice from top runners and coaches, essential workouts, injury-prevention strategies, the latest in running science, gear reviews and more.

With the new Active Pass membership, however, you’ll now be able to access even more content than before. You’ll have access to member-exclusive, enhanced editorial coverage not previously available —longer, more in-depth articles from your favorite writers, video, podcasts and more. Members will also receive an ad-free experience.

In addition, members will receive a number of exclusive perks. These include: Access to interactive training plans and workouts from our partner, Today’s Plan; two (2) free VeloPress books, industry partner discounts, a magazine subscription, and more. We will be adding to Active Pass in the coming months with other perks for you.

PodiumRunner and the other iconic brands that make up Pocket Outdoor Media have roots that date back to 1979. And while a lot has changed with each of these brands over the last 40 years, as well as the larger publishing business, the core commitment of each has maintained the same. The Active Pass membership program is one new way we continue to offer best-in-class content, much of it free, while delivering on our mission to inspire more people to do the activities they love, more often, with greater knowledge and enjoyment.