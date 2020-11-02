FinisherPix Added to Pocket Outdoor Media (POM) Family

PodiumRunner’s parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media (POM) — the world’s leading creator of active lifestyle content — today announced the acquisition of FinisherPix, a global provider of endurance sports photography. Since its founding in 2010 by Robbie Little and Thomas Reichhold, FinisherPix has photographed over 4.5 million runners, triathletes, and cyclists across 3,000 events in 50+ countries.

FinisherPix is the official photographer of IRONMAN® worldwide, which includes the legendary IRONMAN World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. It also provides photo services to other prestigious events including the Los Angeles Marathon, Vienna City Marathon, Dublin Marathon, Austin Marathon, Long Beach Marathon, Carlsbad Marathon, Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon, Air Force Marathon, the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon and ASB Auckland Marathon, to name a few.

“As the industry leader in providing photography at participatory events, FinisherPix was an obvious choice as we build a 360-degree view of the active lifestyle participant that engages with our media brands, which includes celebrating their achievements at events,” said Robin Thurston, CEO of Pocket Outdoor Media. “The acquisition of FinisherPix reaffirms our commitment to deliver outdoor enthusiasts around the globe best-in-class content, services, and experiences. Robbie and Thomas have built a tremendous business and I’m excited to welcome them and their network of photographers into the POM family.”

POM will look to add the FinisherPix photo service for event participants into its newly launched Active Pass Membership program, currently available to its endurance brands (VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, and PodiumRunner). The membership program will soon roll out across the POM network (Clean Eating, Yoga Journal, SKI, Climbing, BACKPACKER) to add additional benefits including meal plans, on-demand yoga classes, Warren Miller Film archives, and more.

“As the endurance and active lifestyle space continues to grow and evolve we have always worked to reimagine how and where FinisherPix best fits into the market,” said Robbie Little, managing director, FinisherPix. “When we met the team at Pocket Outdoor Media it was easy to see that we shared a lot of the same ideas and perspectives. It’s been a natural fit, and that’s a great foundation to build from. We are thrilled to be a part of the Pocket family and are looking forward to this next chapter.”