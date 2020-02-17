Our expert panel picks top 3 in the upcoming Marathon Trials. Jared Ward and Emily Sisson selected as the likely top finishers.

A large panel of U.S. marathon experts has picked Jared Ward, Leonard Korir, and Galen Rupp as most likely to finish in the top three spots in the Feb. 29 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Atlanta. The same panel picks Emily Sisson, Molly Huddle, and Sara Hall as the top three women.

The panel sees the women’s race as more competitive than the men’s; Jordan Hasay, Des Linden, and Amy Cragg are all rated close to the top three. In the men’s marathon, only Scott Fauble ranks anywhere near the top three, with roughly half as many votes.

Panelists were asked to select their top five picks in rank order, first to fifth. We then assigned five points for a first-place vote, four for second, and so on, down to one for fifth.

See below for the full vote count from our panel; the 2016 top-three results; the 2020 top-five qualifying times; and other notes on veteran U.S. Olympians competing again in Atlanta.

Men: The Expert Rankings

Jared Ward 148 Leonard Korir 141 Galen Rupp* 130 Scott Fauble 66 Parker Stinson 19 Andrew Bumbalough 18 Jerrell Mock 13 Bernard Lagat 9 Sam Chelanga 8 Chris Derrick 6 Matt Llano 6 Jacob Riley 5 Reed Fischer 5 Abdi Abdirahman 4 Patrick Smyth 4 Stanley Biwott 3 Brogan Austin 2 Elkanah Kibet 2 Dathan Ritzenhein 2 Ryan Vail 2 CJ Albertson 1 Stanley Kebenei 1 Tyler Pennel 1

* The majority of votes were cast before Rupp’s 61:18 half-marathon tuneup on Feb. 8

Top 3 at the 2016 Los Angeles Marathon Trials

Galen Rupp, 2:11:12 Meb Keflezighi, 2:12:20 Jared Ward, 2:13:00

Top Five Atlanta Qualifying Times

Galen Rupp, 2:06:07 Leonard Korir, 2:07:56 Scott Fauble, 2:09:09 Jared Ward, 2:09:25 Jacob Riley, 2:10:36

Notes on Past Olympians

Galen Rupp has made three consecutive U.S. Olympic teams, and is by most measures the greatest American distance runner of all time. He and Ward were both Olympic marathoners in 2016, finishing third and sixth in the Rio Olympics.

Abdi Abdirahman has made four U.S. Olympic teams and will be trying for his fifth. He ran in the 2012 Olympic Marathon, but failed to qualify in 2016. Now 43, he has a marathon best of 2:08:56 from the 2006 Chicago Marathon.

Bernard Lagat has raced in five straight Olympic Games beginning in 2000. He competed for Kenya in 2000, but since then for the U.S. This year, for the first time, he is attempting to make the Olympics in the marathon. Now 45, he ran a 2:12:10 marathon last year.

Dathan Ritzenhein is a three-time U.S. Olympian (2004, 2008, 2012) with a best marathon time of 2:07:47 from the 2012 Chicago Marathon.

Women: The Expert Rankings

Emily Sisson 124 Molly Huddle 92 Sara Hall 79 Des Linden 67 Jordan Hasay 63 Amy Cragg 47 Kellyn Taylor 24 Sally Kipyego 19 Emma Bates 13 Stephanie Bruce 5 Aliphine Tuliamuk 4 Lindsay Flanagan 2 Laura Thweatt 2 Roberta Groner 1 Molly Seidel 1 Anna Weber 1

Top 3 in the 2016 Los Angeles Marathon Trials

Amy Cragg, 2:28:20. Desiree Linden, 2:28:54 Shalane Flanagan, 2:29:19

Five Best Atlanta Qualifying Times

Jordan Hasay, 2:20:57 Amy Cragg, 2:21:42 Sara Hall, 2:22:16 Emily Sisson, 2:23:08 Kellyn Taylor, 2:24:28

Notes on Past Olympians

Amy (Hastings) Cragg won the 10,000 meter race at the 2012 U.S. Olympic Track Trials, and then won again in the Marathon Trials in 2016.

Des Linden has finished second in the last two U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and has a best Olympic showing of seventh in the 2016 Olympics. She ran a personal best, 2:22:38, while finishing second in the 2011 Boston Marathon, and in 2018 won Boston outright in stormy conditions.

—

Panelists: Eli Asch, Joe Battaglia, Jonathan Beverly, Marc Bloom, Michael Capiraso, Jim Estes, Mario Fraoli, Martin Fritz Huber, Peter Gambaccini, Jonathan Gault, Tom Grilk, Sean Hartnett, James Harvey, Hal Higdon, George Hirsch, Alex Hutchinson, Robert Johnson, Don Kardong, Brant Kotch, Brett Larner, Chris Lotsbom, Steve Magness, Dave McGillivray, Greg Meyer, David Monti, Carey Pinkowski, Lisa Rainsberger, Toni Reavis, Roger Robinson, Bill Rodgers, Mary Kate Shea, Kathrine Switzer, Carrie Tollefson, Alison Wade, Chris Weiller, Mary Wittenberg, Bart Yasso