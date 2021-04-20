What’s Your Favorite Marathon, Vacation, Race-Day Breakfast or Post-Race Treat?

Marathoners have lots in common, but all are different, as author Matthew Huff found out when he asked a range of runners some of their favorites for his new book, Marathoner: What to Expect When Training for and Running a Marathon. The book is a colorful, entertaining, and thorough guide to the marathon, from choosing your race to navigating the finish festival. Mile-by-mile chapters are full of fun facts about marathon courses and history, clever decision flow-charts (like how to get to the starting line), sage advice from pre-race fuel to marathon marriage proposals do’s and don’ts, and inspiring interviews. Huff also asked each of his interviewees a series of questions about their favorites and their answers appear in lists scattered throughout.

Here are a few of those lists. Many of the runners you’ll recognize, other’s you’ll have to get the book to hear their interesting stories and advice. See if you agree with their picks, and get some new ideas, for Ideal Running Vacation Destination, Favorite Marathon Course, Go-To Race-Day Breakfast, Favorite Postmarathon Treat.

Switzerland Photo: 101 Degrees West

Roundup: Ideal Running Vacation Destination

Switzerland Valleys – Shalane Flanagan

Greece – Dr. George Chiampas

The Alps – Dr. Mark Cucuzzella

Anywhere near water or mountains – Apolo Ohno

Chamonix, France – Des Linden

Mackinac Island, Michigan—no cars and lots of hills and trails – Curt Munson

Mission Bay in San Diego, California – Meb Keflezighi

Upper Peninsula of Michigan – Matthew Huff

Places with trails, like Northern Italy or Sun Valley, Idaho – George Hirsch

New Mexico – Dave Obelkevich

Ethiopia and Kenya—the mecca of running – Ryan Hall

London—because I haven’t run the marathon yet – Danielle Quatrochi

Bhutan Marathon—it’s on my bucket list – Kate Carter

The French Alps or Bend, Oregon – Elyse Kopecky

The Maldives – Michal Kapral

The Catskills – Kat Wang

Uzbekistan—dry heat and open roads – Lindsay Crouse

photo: NYRR

Roundup: Favorite Marathon Course

St. George Marathon in Utah—the second half drops precipitously and goes through Red Rock Canyon – Amby Burfoot

Boston—it’s legendary – Michal Kapral

Detroit—you’re running in two countries! – Matthew Huff

New York City – Shalane Flanagan

Boston—for the history, the competitive field, and the challenging course – Greg McMillan

Marine Corps Marathon—I have a military heritage, so it means a lot – Dr. Mark Cucuzzella

Boston—it’s challenging and has so much history – Des Linden

Chicago—it feels like a hometown race for me – Amanda McGrory

New York for the experience, California International for the PR – Danielle Quatrochi

Way Too Cool 50K Trail Run—not a marathon, but a great race – Curt Munson

New York City – Meb Keflezighi

Missoula, Montana—gorgeous, friendly, and mostly flat – Bridget Quinn

New York City or the old Tokyo course – Dave Obelkevich

London Olympics 2012—narrow roads and a super-thick crowd the whole way – Ryan Hall

Boston – Bennett Beach

Seville, Spain, or Tokyo – Kate Carter

San Diego – Kat Wang

Boston – Lindsay Crouse

New York City – Brinda Ayer

Runner, chef and nutrition coach Elyse Kopecky in her kitchen. Photo: courtesy Marathoner

Roundup: Go-To Race-Day Breakfast

A bagel and a banana – Amanda McGrory

Egg sandwich – Danielle Quatrochi

Race-day oatmeal (from my cookbook, Run Fast. Eat Slow.) – Shalane Flanagan

An egg sandwich three hours before the start – Greg McMillan

Pop-Tarts, either strawberry or blueberry frosted – Kat Wang

A bagel with peanut butter, white rice, and coffee – Des Linden

Eggs and himbasha bread that my mom makes – Meb Keflezighi

A cup of coffee and a white bagel – Amby Burfoot

Oatmeal, nuts, or yogurt, and a hard-boiled egg with lots of salt – Bridget Quinn

A banana and half a bagel – Dave Obelkevich

Maltodextrin powder with Muscle Milk protein powder – Ryan Hall

Cereal—I’m in a cereal club, and I like to mix five different kinds at once – Bennett Beach

A toasted bagel with peanut butter and a cup of tea – Kate Carter

An everything bagel – Matthew Huff

Oatmeal and a banana – Michal Kapral

Superhero muffins – Elyse Kopecky

Whatever I can find as I’m frantically throwing things in my bag for the race – Lindsay Crouse

A carb with peanut butter and maybe a few dates – Brinda Ayer

Photo: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Roundup: Favorite Postmarathon Treat

A root beer float – Amby Burfoot

Pancakes – Amanda McGrory

Nut butter cups from Run Fast. Eat Slow. – Danielle Quatrochi

Anything carb-heavy—noodles, pizza, or pasta – Apolo Ohno

A veggie burger, a ton of fries, and beer – Brinda Ayer

In New York City, a slice of Ray’s Pizza and a beer – Shalane Flanagan

A burger and a beer – Elyse Kopecky

Chicken fingers – Matthew Huff

A cheeseburger and beer – Greg McMillan

A nice glass of red wine – Dr. Mark Cucuzzella

A loaded-up burger and a beer – Des Linden

McDonald’s – Curt Munson

A coffee milkshake – George Hirsch

A burrito – Bridget Quinn

A beer – Dave Obelkevich

Cinnabon – Ryan Hall

A beer and a bag of salty crisps – Kate Carter

A burrito or a whole pizza – Michal Kapral

Shake Shack – Kat Wang

Cookies – Lindsay Crouse

Excerpted with permission from Marathoner: What to Expect When Training for and Running a Marathon. Published by Universe, April 2021.