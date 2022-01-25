Welcome to Outside Run

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

I’ve got exciting news. As of today, PodiumRunner is becoming part of Outside Run, a new destination on Outside Online where you’ll find the most authoritative, authentic advice and commentary on the sport.

We’ve moved the best of the PodiumRunner archives over to Outside: the training advice, racing strategies, workouts, and injury prevention exercises you rely on. You’ll continue to hear regularly from your favorite PodiumRunner writers, who will join the roster of Outside’s expert voices like Alex Hutchinson and Martin Fritz Huber. Plus, we’re making the new coverage richer, with more no-nonsense gear reviews, accessible training plans, and engaging commentary from runners like you—all with a new level of quality and depth.

At Outside Run, we’ll give runners of all ages and levels the resources to train more effectively and enjoyably, select new gear intelligently, and stay healthy. It’s our mission to provide a place where runners feel affirmed and inspired to reach their potential and make running a lifelong passion.

The new Outside Run newsletter will highlight the best running stories from Outside. Sign up here to get the newsletter in your inbox every two weeks. (PodiumRunner newsletter subscribers won’t automatically be added to the Outside Run list, so be sure to subscribe if you don’t want to miss out!)

Much of the content on Outside Run will remain free, but by joining Outside+, you can gain access to even more premium running articles, reviews, and training plans online. In addition, you’ll receive a print subscription to Outside magazine along with your choice of one of our sister titles like Trail Runner, Women’s Running, Backpacker, and Yoga Journal—plus exclusive access to member content on all of our sites. You’ll also get a host of other benefits, including discounts on race entry fees, event finisher picture packages, and premium subscriptions to the navigation apps Gaia GPS and Trailforks.

We appreciate your loyalty to PodiumRunner over the years and look forward to running into the future with you at Outside Run.