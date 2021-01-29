Watch : Goal Setting in a Time of Uncertainty

Get the Full Story for Free To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account. Already have a login? Sign In

“With the world still in limbo, is it worthwhile to think about goals this year.”

“Why are goals important in our lives — now more than ever with the loss we feel?”

“What makes a goal motivating and satisfying?”

“Why do process goals often feel less motivating and satisfying than big outcome goals?”

“How can we better connect with process goals to our larger dreams in our daily routines?”

“What are some creative and motivating goals we can aim for this year?”

We discussed these topics and more about running goals on a live webinar with sports psychologist and marathoner, Dr. Justin Ross. Ross is a Denver-based licensed clinical psychologist specializing in human performance psychology. He works with athletes across all sporting disciplines and age ranges, from recreational amateurs to those performing on the world stage.

Read more about goal setting and how to leverage them to be a better, and happier runner in 2021: