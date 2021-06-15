Pride 2021: OUTrun

Since the first jogger laced up the first pair of Nikes, there have been three consistent barriers that keep people from running: weather, safety, and lack of community. Denver-based OUTrun can’t make the sun shine, but it is working hard at solving the other two issues by creating running meet-ups where LGBTQ+ runners feel welcome, safe, and supported as they find their way in the sport.

OUTrun was co-founded by professional runners and LGBTQ+ couple Addie Bracy and Corey Conner, who found confidence in their own identities through running. They were inspired to create the organization to provide other queer runners this same empowering space. A growing national network of ambassadors serves as community organizers, coordinating group runs and serving as a resource for fellow LGBTQ+ athletes.

The website inspires direct outreach from runner to runner, as well as connections to the individual ambassadors. You can also get involved by reaching out directly to info@outrunning.org.