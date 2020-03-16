Our plans for the coming weeks and months as it relates to our collective safety and our ongoing coverage.

Dear PodiumRunner reader,

With the cancellation of events across the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic we wanted to provide an update to the PodiumRunner community about our plans for the coming weeks and months as it relates to our collective safety and our ongoing coverage.

Our Safety

PodiumRunner is a part of Pocket Outdoor Media (POM), and as a company it is our top priority to ensure the health and well-being of our staff, contractors, partners, and the athletes & individuals we cover.

As you can imagine, we are closely monitoring information from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to keep a pulse on the evolving situation. And we are committed to playing a constructive role to limit the spread of the virus by following the guidelines implemented by the various agencies, including closing our offices and working from home for the next few weeks.

Our Coverage

The collective mission of the Pocket Outdoor Media brands is to inspire more people to do the activities they love, more often, with greater enjoyment and knowledge. And we do this by delivering world-class running, cycling, and triathlon content.

In these uncertain times, we believe in our mission more than ever. We will continue to report on the news, and talk to the personalities of the sport—we will just be doing so remotely over the phone and computer as we are all working from home. We will continue to test and review the gear that you are interested in. And we will double our efforts in talking to the medical community to share their insight on what we as athletes should be doing at this time.

As always, we welcome your input regarding the types of things you want from us in whatever format: written, video, podcasts, etc. Share your ideas via our social media channels or email us at Content@PocketOutdoorMedia.com

Lastly, we know that a run, ride, swim, or anything that gets you moving, can change your day. But for now—in keeping with the recommendations of health professionals—make it a solo effort.

Be safe.

The Pocket Outdoor Media Team