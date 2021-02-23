Members Have More Fun

Here at PodiumRunner, we’ve always envied the masterful writing, photography, and movie-making that Outside magazine and Outside TV produce year after year after year. But our jealousy just evaporated, because we’re now all part of the same family. That’s because our parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media (POM), has acquired these iconic brands, along with Gaia GPS (the leading mobile mapping application for backcountry adventure), athleteReg (one of the world’s largest event registration services), and Peloton magazine (the highly respected cycling publication).

And on top of that, our bigger, better new company will be known as Outside. You can read more about this news here.

The acquisition of these brands and rebranding of POM as Outside, which was announced yesterday by our CEO Robin Thurston, is great news for fans of PodiumRunner — and even better news for members of our Active Pass program. “Everything we do is driven by a belief that a hike, run, ride, or yoga practice can change your life,” said Thurston, “and these amazing brands will help us fulfill that mission by expanding the content and experiences we can offer you.”

That means more stories about inspirational athletes, more videos from life-list destinations, more road trips, more recipes, more fitness tips, more gear reviews, and more creative ideas for getting out and living the life you’ve been dreaming about. At PodiumRunner, we’re especially excited about presenting the fascinating and practical analyses of running research that Alex Hutchinson writes in his Sweat Science column.

And how about the serious upgrades that Active Pass members will get? As we bring these brands onto our platform, you’ll see new benefits added to the membership: advanced navigation tools that’ll keep you safe while skiing and backpacking; exclusive access to first-run documentaries; access to member-only events and adventures; expanded gear discounts; and — of course — the option to select an Outside annual subscription. This is all in addition to hundreds of dollars in value in the form of premium digital content, magazines, event entries and photography, training plans, recipes, books, a personalized feed, and interactive experiences with editors, pro athletes, coaches, and other experts.

It’s a sweet deal, and with spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to tap this newly expanded archive of fitness, nutrition, gear, and training expertise. Wanna go faster, farther, and fitter this summer? Click here to get started.