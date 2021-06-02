Listen: The Advantages of Group Training with Yassine Diboun

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). We discuss training and racing topics with leading sports scientists and how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s episode 13:

Episode 13: Group Training Advantages with Yassine Diboun

In this episode we’re talking to my good friend, Yassine Diboun. He’s a father, husband, co-owner of Wy’east Wolfpack @wyeastwolfpack, coach, Columbia Sportswear athlete, living in Portland, Oregon. He started in triathlon in 2005, and then moved towards longer road runs like marathons. He completed and won, with a course record, his very first ultra marathon in 2007, and hasn’t looked back since. He’s also a 4 x WS100 finisher, 3x HURT 100 finisher, 1x UTMB finisher and has represented Team USA at the World Trail Championships in 2015.

Diboun’s Wy’east Wolfpack group does personal coaching, group training via fitness classes, and running clinics. He also leads group track workouts for RUN TRG and group trail runs. Another program he created is trail running camps for young people, including minorities, instilling movement and running from an early age. The Wy’east Wolfpack website also has a wide variety of BLM-related links with organizations and people to follow, articles and books to read, and podcasts to listen to.

This show is about group training, community and how it helps us become better runners and live fulfilling lives. We discuss:

Diboun’s work as a coach with the various groups mentioned above;

The benefits of different types of group training scenarios for improved fitness, plus for the mental health gains and what we can learn from other runners;

How to do epic adventure runs with friends and why they’re a great idea;

His experience as a BIPOC runner and how sport brings people together, plus what we call all do to help on a daily basis.