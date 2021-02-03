Listen: Matt Fitzgerald on the Psychological Key to Comebacks

Get the Full Story for Free To continue reading this story, and discover more like it, create your free account. Already have a login? Sign In

The PodiumRunner Endurance Podcast is hosted by Ian Sharman, a professional ultra runner and coach with over 200 marathons or ultra finishes and more than 50 wins (www.sharmanultra.com, @sharmanian). Ian discusses training and racing topics with leading sports scientists, athletes and coaches, with a focus on how to practically apply research findings for marathoners and ultra runners.

New episodes drop on the first Wednesday of each month.

Here’s Episode 10:

Episode 10 – Matt Fitzgerald and ‘The Comeback Quotient’

In this episode, Ian is joined by author Matt Fitzgerald. The show starts by discussing Matt’s current experience with being a long haul COVID-19 patient, which really tests his ability to put his “comeback” concepts into practice in the real world. Ian and Matt spend a lot of time talking about the concepts in Matt’s new book, “The Comeback Quotient.” These concepts include: What being an “ultra realist” means; how to accept reality in a race and optimize your performance accordingly; how to turn negatives into positives mid-race; the theory of motivational intensity that limits performance; and the sweet spot for caring about a race enough, but not too much — to the degree that it harms performance. Matt also gives a brief discussion about his book, “80:20 Running.”

Matt Fitzgerald is the author of the bestseller, “How Bad Do You Want It?” and many other books on sports, nutrition and mental performance. His writing has appeared in numerous sports and fitness publications, including a regular column on PodiumRunner, and articles in Men’s Fitness, Men’s Health, Outside, Runner’s World, Bicycling and Women’s Running. He’s also an accomplished runner and triathlete, plus a coach.

Matt is on Twitter at @mattfitwriter and his website is www.8020Endurance.com — on which he posted a recent blog about his experience as a long hauler with COVID-19.