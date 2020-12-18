Kionte Storey, USMC Veteran and Adaptive Athlete, Talks with Dhani Jones
Dhani Jones hosts Kionte Storey on Someone Like Me, a series of conversations with outstanding individuals in endurance sports of different backgrounds, including BIPOC, transgender, and adaptive athletes.
Kionte Storey shares the inspiring story of how, with the help of endurance sport — track and field, the marathon, mountain climbing and more — he overcame the emotional toll of a traumatic injury he incurred while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Someone Like Me campaign is about shining a light on outstanding individuals of different backgrounds — BIPOC, transgender, and adaptive athletes — who are participating in endurance sports.
Dhani Jones — an entrepreneur, TV host, philanthropist, and former professional athlete — will be rolling out a series of these Someone Like Me interviews in the coming days. Dhani is on the board of directors of Pocket Outdoor Media, the parent company of PodiumRunner and a host of other endurance sports and active lifestyle brands.