Kionte Storey, USMC Veteran and Adaptive Athlete, Talks with Dhani Jones

Kionte Storey shares the inspiring story of how, with the help of endurance sport — track and field, the marathon, mountain climbing and more — he overcame the emotional toll of a traumatic injury he incurred while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Kionte Storey Photo: courtesy Gatorade

The Someone Like Me campaign is about shining a light on outstanding individuals of different backgrounds — BIPOC, transgender, and adaptive athletes — who are participating in endurance sports.

Dhani Jones — an entrepreneur, TV host, philanthropist, and former professional athlete — will be rolling out a series of these Someone Like Me interviews in the coming days. Dhani is on the board of directors of Pocket Outdoor Media, the parent company of PodiumRunner and a host of other endurance sports and active lifestyle brands.